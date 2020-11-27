BWW Review: FLOWERS FOR MRS HARRIS Original Cast Recording

Following the limited release of the filmed production earlier on this year, the 2018 Chichester Festival Theatre company of Flowers for Mrs Harris have reunited to bring us an eagerly awaited cast album, which acts as the perfect companion to a stunning show.

Based on Paul Gallico's novel, Flowers for Mrs Harris is the story of Ada Harris, a char-lady in post-war London whose drab life of dusting and scrubbing is transformed when she glimpses a Christian Dior dress in one of her client's wardrobes and sets her heart on going to Paris to buy one for herself. A simple concept perhaps but a story with so many layers and endless heart.

Opening in Sheffield in 2016, the award-winning musical has a book by Rachel Wagstaff and music/lyrics by Richard Taylor. The album has been lovingly captured by the composer himself along with being masterfully engineered by Mike Walker, and produced by SimG Records.

The key thing that strikes me from the outset is the warmth that the score exudes. It is easy to see why Clare Burt won a UK Theatre Award for her performance in the lead role - she is just joyous. Her rich vocal tone matches Taylor's luscious orchestrations, and her character genuinely restores your faith in humanity!

Mark Meadows as Albert Harris and Claire Machin as Violet both have undeniable chemistry with the main protagonist, and vocally, when singing with Burt, you just have to close your eyes and soak in its deliciousness.

The "Clients" numbers enable us to get to know other characters in the show (all of whom are double cast) with each having an important part to play in Ada's journey and vice versa.

Louis Maskell (Bob/Andre) and Laura Pitt-Pulford (Pamela/Natasha) in particular, show familiarity yet clear contrast between their two assigned characters. They both have flawless vocals of which I could listen to all day.

The storytelling conveyed on the cast album is sublime. Whilst I was fortunate enough to see the archived recording earlier in the year, I absolutely believe that you do not have to have seen it to appreciate its beauty.

A charming musical with a huge heart and one of the best translations to an album I've had the pleasure of listening to.

The Flowers for Mrs Harris cast album will be released on 3 December and is available to pre-order

Photo credit: CFT

Shows View More UK / West End Stories Related Articles