BWW Review: DEATH DROP, Garrick Theatre

An all-drag murder mystery thriller live in the West End feels like the most 2020 thing ever. When actually, it's a perfectly fitting show that's guaranteed to send you out into the world feeling great.

10 years after the marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles, a group of strangers are invited to celebrate with a special anniversary dinner. The Crown season five, this isn't.

However, as in all good mystery thrillers, not everyone escapes alive. And soon begins the finger-pointing for the guilty party. That's a finger pointing in sparkly gloves, by-the-way.

Direct from the runway of RuPaul's Drag Race, drag stars Courtney Act, Monét X Change and Vinegar Strokes lead the charge in fabulous form, showing that a drag queen's work isn't just in fashion but acting, too.

Serving up some serious chops in tackling this frightful tale of cold murder, the fine threesome brings a mysterious Rich Woman, a former Australian pop star and visiting America meteorologist - she's not a weather presenter, this bit is important - to life with great success.

But perhaps what worked so well was the determination to bring a new side to their talents. Add in the odd bit of singing and characters that were far from their drag persona's we've seen on Netflix, and this is credible West End leading lady work. But then again, surprised? Not really. These ladies are talented.

Joined on the towering colourful set by Death Drop's writer Holly Stars as the chaotic head of catering, she splits her time across three identical characters that cause an almost riot-like reaction. From missing limbs to terrible meal choices and the filthiest of jokes, there's a clear future ahead for the young writer.

Elsewhere, fellow dining guests Louis Cyfer, Anna Phylactic and Kemah Bob hold their own well as the murder mystery unfolds. Death Drop's other players are without a Drag Race credit, but their talents are justly deserving of a place on that stage.

Death Drop might be a few drafts away from perfect, but its commitment to an all-drag cast, the inclusion of drag kings, and an all-queer cast is to be highly commended. Breaking the mould is tough, and the show should be celebrated royally for these efforts.

And what it lacks in direction is more than made up for in cast determination, adding humour and silliness above everything else. 2020 is the year of doing it differently - and different here is a great choice!

For a feel-good show that's the perfect escape from the cold outside, drag yourself down to Death Drop - and do it quickly!

Death Drop at the Garrick Theatre until 17 January 2021

Photo credit: Matt Crockett