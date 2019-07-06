BWW Review: CELINE DION, BST Hyde Park

Celine Dion is one of the most celebrated recording artists of all time. After finishing her triumphant run at Caesar's Palace, Las Vegas, she arrives in London to headline the Friday slot at British Summertime in Hyde Park. 70,000 adoring fans wait patiently to see their idol; there is a massive buzz in the air.

Before she enters, the guest's listen to support acts Claire Richards and Josh Groban. These two are of course unbelievably talented, but no one is really here to see them. Why? Because people have travelled from all over the world to see Dion, and most sport memorabilia from her concerts from many years ago.

The excitement is unbearable. And then she arrives; sporting sunglasses and a blue jumpsuit with 80s ruffles. The first song performed is The Power of Love; Dion's famous track, which topped the English-speaking charts in the 90s. The crowd sings along with such enthusiasm. They are so loud, and if Dion didn't have such a magnetic voice you wouldn't be able to hear her.

But you do. There's no doubt that she can handle this huge audience. Her vocals roar through the space and you watch in awe at this absolute powerhouse do her thing. Alongside the singing, throughout her set she cracks jokes, gyrates, and showcases impressive dance moves. It's clear we're watching the best of the best. The audience non-stop cheer.

She asks us if we're ready to have a good time tonight. She calls us her people. She asks us to sing along with her. The entire event is a communal get together of a diverse range of people, who all love Dion's music. We're treated to well known hits such as It's All Coming Back to Me Now, The Reason, Pour que tu m'aimes encore, and of course, My Heart Will Go On.

We all know Dion can throw down a ballad, but she is equally impressive during her more dance-like numbers. Here we really see her let loose. It's great to see such fun happening on stage. She riffs, performs impressive runs and blows everyone away with her vocal ability.

This is an iconic evening - a once in a lifetime moment. If you ever get a chance to see Dion perform live, you must go.

Celine Dion was at British Summertime Hyde Park on 5 July 2019.

Photo: Rory James





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories