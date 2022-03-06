BWW Review: BRIDGERTON BALL, Secret Cinema

Dearest Readers. Secret Cinema has always enjoyed a fond reputation, having hosted a range of award-winning events, including events for popular shows such as Stranger Things and Romeo and Juliet.

Therefore, it's hardly surprising that their venture into the world of debutantes, rakes, and scandal is equally as impressive. For their latest project, Secret Cinema have transformed a nondescript warehouse in Wembley into a ballroom straight out of Netflix's hit series Bridgerton.

For one splendid evening, guests are invited to don their finest gowns and tailcoats and head back to 1813 for a night they won't forget - full of gambling, dancing and, of course, gossip. With a charismatic cast of characters also in attendance (including the Queen), there are plenty of opportunities for audience members to get involved in the story.

The very nature of Secret Cinema's events means they must be kept a secret - after all, how would the ton fare if all of their secrets were bared to the public? This means that phones are taken away upon arrival until the end of the evening. Not only is this era appropriate, but it also means that you're forced to make the most of the night instead of trying to snap the perfect selfie. (Though there is time for this at the afterparty.)

Instead, you're free to immerse yourself in the story, whether you're taking part in a secret mission or trying to uncover Lady Whistledown's true identity. Interspersed within the general merriment, the Lumiere Brothers' Incredible Moving Light Show projects key scenes from the award-winning series for the audience to enjoy.

By far the star of the evening is the set-up and staging - and the creative team (also kept under wraps) have clearly had their work cut out for them. Since 2007, Secret Cinema's aim has been to lift the curtain, welcoming audiences into worlds that they previously enjoyed through their TV screens, and this is exactly what is achieved at the Bridgerton Ball due to fantastic attention to detail throughout.

Praise must also be awarded to the cast, who each bear an uncanny likeness to their TV doubles and succeed in ensuring that every audience member is involved in the story. This is an impressive feat, with large audience sizes meaning that it would be all too easy for a few attendees to be left to the side of the ballroom. While full cast details are not revealed, the actor playing the ever-charming Benedict Bridgerton gives a particularly strong performance.

With a three-hour running time (and an afterparty on set nights), the performance does not feel rushed, unlike other productions of this nature. A live band performs stripped-back versions of pop classics throughout the evening, taking direct inspiration from Kris Bowers' original score for the series.

A ball is not complete without food and drink, and while the bespoke cocktails and vodka jellies are a welcome accompaniment to the evening, the food vendors feel a little off-theme, especially as there's little seating room available (meaning you're tasked with eating rather messy food while standing and in a ballgown!).

All in all, the evening is a great success - and is sure to be a hit by those who (like me) couldn't stop themselves from binge-watching Bridgerton upon its initial release. While it's impossible to do everything on offer in one go, it's a welcome distraction from the outside world and a chance to indulge in a little bit of finery.

Secret Cinema Presents Bridgerton continues at a secret Wembley location until 27 March.