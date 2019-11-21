BWW Review: SECRET CINEMA PRESENTS STRANGER THINGS



We live in an increasingly fast-paced 24-7 society. At the click of a button, we can have almost anything imaginable arrive on our doorstep just hours later. We can take in a 3D movie, challenge ourselves in an Escape Room, and choose from literally hundreds of TV shows at home or on the move.

Theatre, and the uniquely intimate experience it provides, has prevailed through copious changes in recent times. Most mainstream shows stick to the tradition of having an audience seated in front of a stage upon which actors perform a play. Nothing wrong with that. But how can the medium adapt to reflect our ever-changing cravings for something bigger, better and more unique? Enter Fabien Riggall and his game-changing concept, Secret Cinema. If this particular experience is anything to go by, it certainly lives up to the hype.

Intertwining film with theatre, music, art and dance, Secret Cinema has set a new bar for entertainment. Founded back in 2007, there have been 70 productions to date. Using abandoned buildings, the location is kept strictly confidential until the very last minute, and audiences are encouraged to dress in character or from the appropriate era. In a world where spoilers are constantly being leaked online, there's something incredibly invigorating about not knowing what to expect. With no phones permitted, it's refreshing to see people actually conversing and enjoying an experience without the desperate urge to take a selfie.

Stranger Things is a huge hit for Netflix, and this marks their first collaboration with Secret Cinema. This is also the first foray into television for Secret Cinema and Stranger Things really lends itself well to it. Understandably, people questioned how on earth such an ambitious project could be realised. They needn't have worried.

It's the night of the fair and we are wished a happy Independence Day as we enter the seemingly sleepy town of Hawkins - where, of course, nothing is quite as it seems. The sets alone more than justify the admission fee. There is a vast array on offer, from browsing the stores of Hawkins to enjoying a burger and shake in one of its diners. Perhaps a few games in the arcade or even an aerobics class will take your fancy?

Having the food and bar staff also in character only adds to the immersive experience. This is further enhanced by actors interacting with audience members as they amble about the fair. In addition to this there are of course several key scenes scattered throughout the evening, culminating in an epic cinematic climax that's wonderfully orchestrated and guarantees to leave you awe-struck. The special effects are striking, with light and sound being of an exceptional quality.

The team have established the world of the series flawlessly with even the smallest details incorporated. Without revealing which characters appear, it's safe to say fans will not be left disappointed. You are almost certain to do a double take upon seeing key cast members.

It's the creativity and organisation of the event that allows it to be such an overwhelming success. The team are experts at what they do. At no point does the venue feel overcrowded, despite the vast size of the audience. You probably won't have time to explore everything on offer, but there is no doubt that you will take a great deal from the experience regardless of this.

Associate Creative Director Lucy Ridley, Performance Director Matt Costain and Producer Amber Molyneux are just some of the many names responsible for delivering such an ambitious project under the Creative Direction of Matthew Bennett. It's hard to see how they can follow it up with future events, but with such talent and passion for what they do, there's no doubting they will meet the challenge.

This is a truly exhilarating, exciting and unpredictable evening that leaves you feeling like a kid again. Perfectly executed, impeccably organised and wonderfully detailed, you are unlikely to experience anything quite like it.

Secret Cinema Presents Stranger Things until 23 February, 2020

Secret Cinema Presents Stranger Things proudly partners with Childline

Photo credit: © Secret Cinema - Luke Dyson

Stranger Things ™/© Netflix, Inc





