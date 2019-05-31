BWW Interview: Mazz Murray Talks MAMMA MIA! at Novello Theatre

Mazz Murray in rehearsal for Mamma Mia!

Mazz Murray was most recently seen as Mama Morton in Chicago at the Phoenix Theatre. She is now returning to Mamma Mia! at the Novello Theatre to play Donna, having recently been in the show as her friend Tanya.

The ABBA-themed jukebox musical is celebrating 20 years in the West End. Mazz spoke to Broadway World about heading back to the island.

Who inspired you most growing up?

I have an extraordinary family. I'm lucky to have in-house inspiration.

What made you want to become a performer?

Sleeping in late and being able to drink coffee a lot were huge criteria in my career choice making!

How does it feel to be returning to Mamma Mia! as Donna?

Fantastic and sensationally responsible.

How are rehearsals going?

The Mamma Mia! family and team are brilliant fun to be around. They make rehearsals fly by.

Peter Venn and Mazz Murray

in rehearsal for Mamma Mia!

What is your favourite moment in the show?

Sky and Sophie walking away into the big bright moon.

Why do you think Mamma Mia! has lasted 20 years in the West End?

The music, of course, but also the care taken to preserve Mamma Mia!'s heart and soul that was created and put in place two decades ago.

Do you have a favourite ABBA song?

Yes, I do - it changes nightly!

Any advice for aspiring performers?

Invest.

Out of Tanya, Donna, Mama Morton and Killer Queen, who would you go on a road trip with and where would you go?

I would take Tanya to Chicago's Cook County Jail to watch Queen play.

Why should people come to see your take on Donna?

They should just come and celebrate 20 years of this wonderful show.

Mamma Mia! at the Novello Theatre until 7 March 2020, with Mazz Murray and the new cast from 10 June

Photo credit: Nathan Matthews/Brinkhoff & Mögenburg





