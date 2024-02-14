Photos: First Look at Stevie Doc and Tobias Turley in MAMMA MIA!

All new photos have been released ofStevie Doc (Sophie) and Tobias Turley (Sky) in MAMMA MIA! at the Novello Theatre in London.

Check out the photos below!

Stevie Doc and Tobias Turley won the public vote in ITV's MAMMA MIA! I Have A Dream on 10 December 2023 to join the West End cast of MAMMA MIA!. Their first performance was on 29 January 2024 and they will be in the production when the musical celebrates its 25th anniversary on 6 April 2024 - only the third musical in the history of the West End to reach 25.

Stevie Doc graduated from Arts Educational Schools in 2023 and is making her professional and West End debut in MAMMA MIA!. Tobias Turley graduated from the Guildford School of Acting and has since appeared in Heathers The Musical (The Other Palace), West Side Story (Ljubljana Festival), Giovanni Pernice: Made In Italy (UK Tour), Sleeping Beauty (Mansfield), The Nutcracker (Birmingham Royal Ballet) and Magic of Animation and Carousel in Concert (both West End Does at Cadogan Hall).

Stevie and Tobias have joined the London cast led by Mazz Murray as Donna, Kate Graham as Tanya, Nicola-Dawn Brook as Rosie, Haydn Oakley as Sam, Christopher Dickins as Harry and Stephen Beckett as Bill, with Natalie Langston returning from maternity leave on 22 January and playing Donna at certain performances. Also in the cast are Jessie Odeleye as Ali, Olivia Brookes as Lisa, Chay Wills as Eddie and Arcangelo Ciulla as Pepper.

Photo Credit: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg