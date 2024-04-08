Photos: MAMMA MIA! Celebrates its 25th Anniversary in the West End

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Saturday 6 April 2024, MAMMA MIA! celebrated its 25th anniversary, only the third musical in the history of the West End to do so. The cast were joined by Björn Ulvaeus, Judy Craymer (creator and producer), Catherine Johnson (book writer), Anthony van Laast (choreographer), Siobhan McCarthy (original Donna), Lisa Stokke (original Sophie) and guests Zoe Ball and daughter Nelly, Lesley Nicol, Giles Martin (record producer, songwriter & son of George Martin) and daughters, David Joseph (Chair & CEO of Universal Music UK), John Kennedy (entertainment lawyer and former Chair & CEO of Universal UK), Nick Allott, Issy van Randwyck, Anneka Rice, Nina Nannar, Jane Moore, Andrew Pierce, Amanda Platell, Paul Gambaccini, Jemma Redgrave and Simon Slater.

Check out photos below!

The London production stars Mazz Murray as Donna, Kate Graham as Tanya, Nicola-Dawn Brook as Rosie, Haydn Oakley as Sam, Christopher Dickins as Harry, Stephen Beckett as Bill, Stevie Doc as Sophie, Tobias Turley as Sky, Jessie Odeleye as Ali, Olivia Brookes as Lisa, Chay Wills as Eddie and Arcangelo Ciulla as Pepper, with Natalie Langston playing Donna at certain performances.