BRITWEEK 2020 Unites World With Online Cultural Celebration    

BritWeek, the annual celebration recognizing creativity and innovation between the United Kingdom and the United States, is taking its events online this year in response to the worldwide lockdown.

Titled BritWeek In House, viewers can tune in and engage in a series of online events from Saturday April 25, 2020 through Friday, May 1, 2020. Each night at 7 p.m. Pacific Standard Time, the program will feature unique entertainment. Dance, music, theatre and conversations with some of the world's most iconic personalities and innovators will be available to view online. BritWeek is thrilled to announce the opening night will come from the Royal Court Theater in London showcasing David Ireland's new play "Cyprus Avenue." Stephen Rea's superb performance balances both humor and horror, described by The Guardian as "The Most Shocking Play on the London Stage." This play is not to be missed and it is just the start of BritWeek 2020.

"Never before has there been a stronger need for unity and service," said Nigel Daly OBE, Chairman of BritWeek. "There is no doubt these are difficult and uncertain times. We hope BritWeek In House lifts your spirits with some extraordinary stories and wonderful talent. For a few days it is our aim to remind you what a magnificent world this is and that we are all in this together."

BritWeek dedicates the week of dynamic performances to the healthcare workers, first responders and service providers risking their lives during the worldwide pandemic. BritWeek is committed to raising funds for those severely affected by COVID-19. BritWeek In House viewers can donate to Los Angeles organizations Project Angel Food, All In Challenge and UCLA Health directly from the BritWeek website.

Viewers can watch each night of BritWeek In House with a "Cocktail of the Day" in hand, recipe provided by Rhino Williams of Lost Property Bar - Hollywood and THE LAB MAG. Online events can be streamed on BritWeek In House via the BritWeek Facebook page and website WWW.BRITWEEK.ORG.

"We look forward to returning next year with a full program of live events," said Daly. "Until then be safe and see you all online!"

The program of events is as follows:

SATURDAY APRIL 25

7:00 PM: Nigel Lythgoe OBE, BritWeek Founder And Nigel Daly OBE, Chairman Of Britweek Introduction And Opening

Yoga Live with Aleksandra Saska Neil, a meditation on Unity

Dance to the music of London-based DJ Paul Harris

BritWeek Theatre event: The Royal Court Theatre London - Stephen Rea performs in multi-award-winning play "Cyprus Avenue." Ben Brantley of the New York Times describes the play - "Mr. Rea is astonishing, in one of the defining performances of his career." Not to be missed.

SUNDAY, APRIL 26

7:00 PM: BritWeek Premiere - BalletBoyz: Deluxe To celebrate their 20th anniversary, Deluxe is a brand-new dance show fusing beautiful dance with original music in true BalletBoyz style, including collaborations from some of the world's most inventive and thought-provoking choreographers and composers.

MONDAY, APRIL 27

7:00 PM: The LAB MAG presents the Ford Theatre's production of Hassan Hajjaj's: My Rockstars Experimental Live. This BritWeek premier includes performances by a diverse array of international musicians.

TUESDAY, APRIL 28

7:00 PM: #BritChat In Conversation with Sir Michael Lindsay-Hogg, British television, film, music video and theatre director, formerly directing for the Beatles and The Rolling Stones

#BritChat In Conversation with Dame Zandra Rhodes, iconic British fashion designer

#BritChat In Conversation with Andy Scott, Scotland's famed sculptor and creator of the world famous Kelpies

#BritChat In Conversation with Molly Parkin, painter, erotic novelist and former fashion editor in conversation with her daughter Sophie Parkin.

#BritChat In Conversation with Karis Jagger and Fabienne Toback, demonstrating how to make Scotch Eggs and Pigs in a Blanket

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29

7:00 PM: National Theatre performs Twelfth Night from London

THURSDAY, APRIL 30

7:00 PM: Nigel Lythgoe OBE introduces Joshua Bell and the Academy of St. Martins in the Field performing a BritWeek exclusive world music premiere of Beethoven's 5th Symphony

FRIDAY, MAY 1

7:00 PM: DJ Paul Oakenfold from Los Angeles closing night set

BRITWEEK CLOSING NIGHT SURPRISE





