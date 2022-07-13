BRITS OFF-BROADWAY FESTIVAL to Return in Spring/Summer 2023

New Diorama Theatre in London and 59E59 Theaters in New York have partnered again and will co-curate the 2023 Brits Off-Broadway Festival.



Artistic directors and theatrical soul-mates David Byrne (NDT) and Val Day (59E59) continue their unique transatlantic programming partnership, co-curating all three of 59E59's Off-Broadway theatre spaces across May and June 2023 as part of the Brits Off-Broadway festival.



Brits Off-Broadway Festival is New York's leading showcase for independent British work with an 18-year history of breaking through the best theatre from across the UK to audiences and critics in New York City. Major artists such as Frantic Assembly, Mike Bartlett, John Tiffany, Steven Hoggett, Francesca Moody, John Brittain, and Moria Buffini have all made their New York debuts as part of previous Brits Off-Broadway seasons.



In their search for new work Artistic Directors David Byrne and Val Day are inviting invitations to see productions presenting as part of the upcoming Edinburgh Festival Fringe - with an invitation portal now live on the New Diorama Theatre website.



NDT Artistic Director, David Byrne, says: "Ever since taking our NDT hit Secret Life of Humans to 59E59, Val and I have developed our own equivalent of the 'special relationship'. It's feels great to be able to start this cultural exchange again - I can't wait to show New York audiences some of the best of new British work."



59E59 Theaters Artistic Director, Val Day, says: "Collaborating with David has been personally and professionally fulfilling, and our Brits Fest is supercharged with NDT's infectious energy and enthusiasm. David has superb taste, bold ideas and never hesitates to lift up deserving artists and colleagues alike. The 2023 NYC Theatrical horizon is looking brighter than ever."