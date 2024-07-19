BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT Winner Sydnie Christmas Releases 'Starlight Express'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sydnie Christmas, the winner of Britain’s Got Talent 2024, releases her single ‘Starlight Express’ ahead of her upcoming album titled ‘My Way’ on September 20th and her ‘My Way Tour’ in October.

The track was inspired by Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic musical following its recent return to London. The man himself was so impressed by her Instagram rendition of the track that he encouraged her to officially release it.

Sydnie said: “I was in Starlight Express in Germany for years and it was such a huge part of my life. I have friends in the new London show and went to see them on their press night and was so blown away. The song ‘Starlight Express’ means hope and light. I felt drawn to its meaning and the song resonated with me. I just had to record my own version, and Andrew Lloyd Webber told me I should release it. I can’t believe it. It’s such a full circle moment. Every day is a new pinch-me moment and I’m getting to live out my dreams. I’m just the luckiest girl in the world.”

Alongside Starlight Express, BGT winner Sydnie will also release her debut album ‘My Way’ on September 20th via Westway Music and will embark on her first ever UK tour, titled the ‘My Way Tour’ in October.

The tour will commence on October 5th at the iconic Glasshouse International Centre For Music in Gateshead, traversing the UK and performing at some of the country’s most prestigious venues.

Sydnie captivated the judges and audience on Britain’s Got Talent with spellbinding performances of 'Over The Rainbow', 'My Way', and 'Tomorrow', the latter earning her the prestigious Golden Buzzer. Following her experience on the show, Sydnie comments: “After 10 years of trying to make it in the West End and feeling like nothing was happening, I was very close to giving it all up. But I couldn’t, it means everything to me, and I am so glad I kept going.”

Sydnie’s album and shows will include those three fan favourites and many more songs which showcase the extraordinary talent that has made her so popular across the country.

Full list of tour dates are:

Sat 5 Oct Gateshead, The Glasshouse

Mon 7 Oct Canterbury, Marlowe Theatre

Tue 8 Oct Portsmouth, Guildhall

Fri 11 Oct Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

Sun 13 Oct Glasgow, King’s Theatre

Mon 14 Oct Sheffield, Sheffield City Hall

Wed 16 Oct Salford, The Lowry (Lyric)

Thu 17 Oct Birmingham, Symphony Hall

Sat 19 Oct Cambridge, Corn Exchange

Sun 20 Oct London, Aldwych Theatre

Mon 21 Oct Bath, The Forum

Thu 24 Oct Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

Sat 26 Oct Basingstoke, The Anvil

Mon 28 Oct Oxford, New Theatre

Tues 29 Oct Liverpool, Philharmonic

Sydnie Christmas, the sensational winner of Britain's Got Talent 2024, has taken the nation by storm with her breathtaking performances and exceptional talent. Hailing from Gravesham in Kent, having studied at the D&B Academy of Performing Arts, Sydnie made her “off West End” London stage debut in Lazarus. The ex-gym worker also had stints on cruise ships where she performed in productions such as Grease. Sydnie also performed in Starlight Express in Germany, Bochum. Getting onto the “West End” stages was appearing to be a hard battle for Sydnie. She decided to give it one last shot when applying for Britain’s Got Talent.

Her triumph on Britain’s Got Talent made her the first female singer to win the show and is just the beginning of what promises to be a remarkable career. Her journey is an inspiring story of talent, perseverance, and the power of dreams. As she steps into the limelight, the world eagerly awaits the next chapter in the extraordinary life of this gifted performer.

