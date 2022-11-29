BRANIAC LIVE Comes To Westfield And Bluewater For Three Weeks Only
The live experiences involve two 60-minute hands-on immersive academies, led by the Brainiacs, providing families a choice of two fun-filled edutainment.
Brainiac Live today announce the return of its live experiences, following the success of the iconic TV programme, and much-loved stage shows.
Brainiac Detective Academy and Brainiac Astronaut Academy runs exclusively for 3 weeks at Westfield London and Bluewater Kent from 10 December until 31 December. The live experiences involve two 60-minute hands-on immersive academies, led by the Brainiacs, providing families a choice of two fun-filled edutainment activities for grown-ups to share with their kids.
Producer Dan Colman said: "Over the years, we have had a lot of success with the Brainiac Live stage shows from the West End to the Sydney Opera House and as we continue to expand the world of Brainiac Live, we are now looking to create more family-orientated edutainment events where the aim is to entertain, engage and inform...
Retail spaces, shopping centres and other town centre venues have huge potential to bridge the gap between traditional retail and new destination-led activities, so we're really pleased to be coming to Westfield London and Bluewater with a new pop-up family experience and reach out to new Brainiac fans."
THE DETECTIVE ACADEMY
In the Detective Academy, there has been a robbery at Brainiac HQ! and our young detectives have the chance to use real forensic techniques to discover clues and help solve a mystery.
Learn about the different types of fingerprints and how to extract them from crime scenes. Trainee Detectives can also analyse a footprint found at the crime scene and the ink used to write a ransom note, to try and find who committed the crime.
THE ASTRONAUT ACADEMY
In the Astronaut Academy, it's 2037 and the Brainiac Team are ready to explore Mars but need your help to design, build and launch your very own rocket. This is an opportunity to develop your design, engineering, and space exploration skills!
Build your ultimate spacecraft but remember it's T-minus-60 and the clock is ticking to Launch. Will you choose speed or power? Choose wisely, prove you're a Brainiac Astronaut.
More Hot Stories For You
November 29, 2022
As rehearsals start next week in London, new artwork is revealed for the UK premiere of the uplifting Broadway musical George Takei's Allegiance.
Bush Theatre Announces Its Script Submissions Window and Emerging Writer's Group
November 29, 2022
The Bush Theatre, London has announced that their latest script submissions window will run from 29 November 2022 until 9 January 2023.
Ross Noble Announces New UK Tour For 2023/2024
November 29, 2022
Acclaimed comedy legend Ross Noble is set to return to UK theatres in 2023/2024 with his brand new, 53-date stand-up tour Jibber Jabber Jamboree. Following his enormously successful previous tour of 'Humournoid', the much-loved British comic will be bringing his inimitable train-of-thought comedy and randomist wit back to UK stages from 25th October 2023 - 17th March 2024.
SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Concert Will be Broadcast on BBC This Holiday Season
November 29, 2022
The star-studded Sondheim's Old Friends concert will be broadcast on BBC this holiday season! Dates and times for the BBC Two broadcast and iPlayer release have yet to be announced.
European Debut of TURN IT OUT With Tiler Peck & Friends Comes to Sadler's Wells This Spring
November 29, 2022
Award-winning New York City Ballet principal dancer Tiler Peck presents the European premiere of Turn It Out with Tiler Peck & Friends at Sadler's Wells on Thursday 9 - Saturday 11 March 2023. With her personal touches on the evening, Peck has assembled many of today's most exciting dance artists for an innovative programme.