BRANIAC LIVE Comes To Westfield And Bluewater For Three Weeks Only

Brainiac Live today announce the return of its live experiences, following the success of the iconic TV programme, and much-loved stage shows.

Brainiac Detective Academy and Brainiac Astronaut Academy runs exclusively for 3 weeks at Westfield London and Bluewater Kent from 10 December until 31 December. The live experiences involve two 60-minute hands-on immersive academies, led by the Brainiacs, providing families a choice of two fun-filled edutainment activities for grown-ups to share with their kids.

Producer Dan Colman said: "Over the years, we have had a lot of success with the Brainiac Live stage shows from the West End to the Sydney Opera House and as we continue to expand the world of Brainiac Live, we are now looking to create more family-orientated edutainment events where the aim is to entertain, engage and inform...

Retail spaces, shopping centres and other town centre venues have huge potential to bridge the gap between traditional retail and new destination-led activities, so we're really pleased to be coming to Westfield London and Bluewater with a new pop-up family experience and reach out to new Brainiac fans."

THE DETECTIVE ACADEMY

In the Detective Academy, there has been a robbery at Brainiac HQ! and our young detectives have the chance to use real forensic techniques to discover clues and help solve a mystery.

Learn about the different types of fingerprints and how to extract them from crime scenes. Trainee Detectives can also analyse a footprint found at the crime scene and the ink used to write a ransom note, to try and find who committed the crime.

THE ASTRONAUT ACADEMY

In the Astronaut Academy, it's 2037 and the Brainiac Team are ready to explore Mars but need your help to design, build and launch your very own rocket. This is an opportunity to develop your design, engineering, and space exploration skills!

Build your ultimate spacecraft but remember it's T-minus-60 and the clock is ticking to Launch. Will you choose speed or power? Choose wisely, prove you're a Brainiac Astronaut.