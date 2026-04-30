Photos: Jinkx Monsoon Becomes Judy Garland In Rehearsal for END OF THE RAINBOW

Rehearsal images have been released for Peter Quilter’s End of the Rainbow, which will play Soho Theatre Walthamstow, starring Jinkx Monsoon as Judy Garland, alongside Jacob Dudman as Mickey and Adam Filipe as Anthony.

The production will run from May 15 through June 21, 2026. Alongside Monsoon, Dudman, and Filipe, the cast includes Fred Double, Francesca Ellis, and Joshy Alody.

Blending Garland’s signature voice and stage presence with a portrayal of her final years, End of the Rainbow explores the performer’s life under the pressures of fame, focusing on both her public triumphs and private struggles.

The production is directed by Rupert Hands, with musical supervision and orchestration by Leo Munby and musical direction by Nick Barstow. The creative team also includes movement director Fabian Aloise, lighting designer Prema Mehta, sound designer Tony Gayle, set and Costume Designer Jasmine Swan, wig, hair, and makeup designer Dominique Martin, and dialect coach Rebecca Daltry.

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