BONNIE & CLYDE Starring Jeremy Jordan and Frances Mayli McCann Comes to Cinemas in 2025

Bonnie and Clyde the Musical, starring Tony-Nominee Jeremy Jordan and Olivier-Nominee Frances Mayli McCann, will come to cinemas in the UK next year. The production will be shown in select Showcase Cinemas on 1 and 4 May 2025. Learn more here.

Bonnie and Clyde re-tells the unbelievable true story of America's most infamous couple, Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow. Recorded live at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane, discover the electrifying story of love, adventure and crime that captured the attention of an entire nation.

Filmed live at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in January 2022 during two special concert stagings, BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL: FILMED LIVE features Jeremy Jordan, who originated the role of Clyde Barrow in the 2011 Broadway production. He is joined by Frances Mayli McCann who originated the role of Bonnie Parker in the West End.

The two sold-out concerts in London, directed by Nick Winston, made way for BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL to become a theatrical sensation in the UK. After extended seasons at London's Arts Theatre, the show transferred to the Garrick Theatre before heading out on a nationwide tour where it played in 30 venues across the UK & Ireland. The West End cast album was released in July 2023 and is available on all streaming platforms. This special filmed version of the concerts that began it all is a chance for fans and newcomers alike to experience the award-winning musical in an entirely new and intimate way.

The cast also includes George Maguire as Buck, Natalie McQueen as Blanche, Trevor Dion Nicholas as Preacher, Liam Tamne as Ted, Casey Al-Shaqsy as Stella, Simon Anthony as Cop/Bud/Archie/Deputy Johnson, Gillian Bevan as Cummie Barrow/Eleanor, Eloise Davies as Trish, Adrian Grove as Henry Barrow, Debbie Kurup as Governor Miriam Ferguson, Matthew Malthouse as Bob Alcorn, Jeremy Secomb as Judge/Sheriff Schmid, Russell Wilcox as Captain Frank Hamer, and Julie Yammanee as Emma Parker.

Bonnie & Clyde The Musical is the story of two small-town kids from the middle of nowhere who became the biggest folk heroes in all America. They craved adventure - and each other. Fearless, shameless, and alluring, this is the electrifying story of love, adventure and crime that captured the attention of an entire nation.

Bonnie and Clyde The Musical: Filmed Live features music by multi-Grammy, Tony and Emmy Award nominee Frank Wildhorn, lyrics by Tony and Oscar winner Don Black, a book by Emmy Award nominee Ivan Menchell.

