BLOOD ON THEIR HANDS Comes to Southwark Theatre Borough in January 2024

Following its short run at The Cockpit Theatre in June 2022, Grace Joy Howarth's searing journey into the lives of slaughterhouse workers heads to Southwark Playhouse Borough in early 2024. Blood On Your Hands is presented by up-and-coming activist theatre company Patch Plays in a production that runs from 17 January to 3 February.

This is the story of the forgotten victims of the meat industry. Examining the human impact on those who work in slaughterhouses, it centres around Ukrainian refugee, ex-veterinarian Kostyantyn who, arriving in a sleepy Welsh town, finds work in an abattoir. Here he befriends Dan, a happy-go-lucky Welsh lad who cracks too many jokes for his own good. All the while, Kostyantyn's wife and daughters are home in Ukraine, and Dan's activist ex-girlfriend won't stop pestering him at work. Can these two men endure the harsh realities of their everyday lives and their bleak, bloody working environment?

A study of human strength, connection, and hope in pitiless surroundings, Blood on Your Hands is directed by Anastasia Bunce and features award-winning Welsh actor and writer Phillip John Jones (Still Here – Brockley Jack Theatre, Dog Hair – Vaults Festival) as Dan, Ukrainian - Vietnamese actor, and alum of the National University of Theatre, Film and Television in Kiev, Ivan Doan (Cra-zy – TD Berlin, Polina Writes – Culture Bunker Cologne) as Kostyantyn, Megan Louise Wilson (The Mousetrap – West End, Pride and Prejudice* (Sort Of*) national tour) as Eden, Ukrainian actress Kateryna Hryhorenko (Doctors - BBC , Extraordinary - Disney+) as Nina, and Mountview alumni Jordan El Balawi (Headlong– Knuckle Down, Mary Poppins -West End) as The Man/Callum.