BITESIZE FESTIVAL Returns to Riverside Studios This Month

The Bitesize Festival at Riverside Studios, which returns in its fourth incarnation from 29 January – 25 February 2024, will offer emerging artists the chance to create, rehearse and produce their show in the iconic West London venue. In-house technical equipment, front-of-house and back-office services, and full-service marketing support is provided by Riverside Studios - giving creatives invaluable experience of producing a show to a professional standard.

The majority of performances will take place across four weeks in the 150-seat Studio 3. Tickets for each show will cost £10 (with £6.50 concessions), and throughout January, committed Bitesize attendees can save money by purchasing a Festival Pass for £50 which can be redeemed against pairs of tickets to all of the festival shows.

The festival kicks off on 29 January with GLASTONBURY: a comedy drama about love, dreams, death, whiskey, flags and wellies.

Obsession, addiction and poetry are combined in DAZZLING, a queer tale of a descent into madness, described by The Scotsman as ‘Gen-Z’s answer to Fleabag’.

The festival continues with shows exploring themes as broad as freedom and forgiveness, the impact of crime, the coming-of-age at university, and changing dynamics between generations of an immigrant family.

Later in February, fans of Shakespeare will see their perspectives changed in NEARLY LEAR as one-woman tour-de-force, Susanna Hamnett plays every role, telling a story that is by turns poignant, mischievous, tragic and hilarious. The show returns after premiering at Edinburgh Fringe Festival, described as ‘magical, operatic, world-class theatre’ with five stars from Edinburgh Guide. Flute Theatre – renowned for their innovative productions of Shakespeare with autistic individuals, refugees and those displaced by war – will also return to present HAMLET: COLLATERAL DAMAGE – a new version of the play ‘...for the world as we find it in 2024’.

Rachel Tackley, Riverside’s Artistic Director, says: “This year, we were overwhelmed with responses from new and emerging creatives and theatre-makers. Bitesize Festival 2024 will welcome works of all shapes and sizes from across genres and styles. I cannot wait to see these submissions take shape as fully realised productions on our stages.”

The festival, which began in 2020, welcomes audiences from across London and the UK to enjoy a rich and varied programme of music, theatre, cinema and wider arts & community programming.