BE MORE CHILL Suspends Performances in London After Positive COVID Test Within Company

Be More Chill has joined the growing list of West End shows to have to suspend performances due to a positive COVID test result within its company.

A statement from the show reads: "Sadly one member of our team on Be More Chill at the Shaftesbury Theatre has tested positive for Coronavirus, and as a result the production has temporarily been suspended. The next performance will be at 2.30pm on Thursday 19 August."

Be More Chill is set to conclude its limited run on 5 September.

Be More Chill tells the atypical love story of a boy, a girl....and the supercomputer inside the boy's head guiding him every step of the way. The boy; desperate to be loved. The girl: longing to be noticed. And the supercomputer...just wants to take over the world.

Be More Chill, based on the ground-breaking 2004 cult novel of the same name by Ned Vizzini, with a book by Joe Tracz and Tony Award-nominated original score by Joe Iconis is packed with addictively catchy songs like More than Survive, Be More Chill and the showstopping Michael in the Bathroom. This glorious musical races along with infectious energy while tackling the weird, confusing, often tumultuous time of being a teenager and the increasingly complicated role of technology. The harsher realities of life sit alongside the humour and fantasy of the story which offers believable life lessons leaving its audience totally energized and hopeful by the end.