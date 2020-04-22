BBC iPlayer to Present Shakespeare Productions Starring Anthony Hopkins, Emma Thompson and More

BBC iPlayer is partnering with Royal Shakespeare Company and Shakespeare's Globe - in releasing productions of some of Shakespeare's greatest works in a Culture in Quarantine special, which will be available for over three months.

Read the full story HERE.

From the RSC, they are hosting Hamlet with Paapa Essiedu, Macbeth with Christopher Eccleston, Much Ado About Nothing, Romeo And Juliet, The Merchant of Venice and Othello. They will be joined by productions from Shakespeare's Globe: The Tempest, with Roger Allam as Prospero, and Emma Rice's interpretation of A Midsummer Night's Dream. They will be published on iPlayer on Thursday 23 April.

These titles will be joined by the BBC's production of A Midsummer Night's Dream. From this Sunday, they will be joined by the BBC's King Lear of 2018, directed by Richard Eyre, starring Anthony Hopkins, Emma Thompson, Florence Pugh and Andrew Scott.

Check out the full story HERE.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You