BBC Radio 2 Will Honour Elaine Paige With London Palladium Concert

Radio 2 will honour Elaine Paige - the station’s host of Elaine Paige on Sunday (1-3pm) - and her 60 year career in showbusiness with Radio 2 Celebrates Elaine Paige at the London Palladium. Following her two Christmas Crooner specials, Zoe Ball will host this world exclusive concert on Friday 25 April 2025 with performances from artists from the world of musical theatre plus special guests and a surprise or two along the way, together with the BBC Concert Orchestra conducted by Richard Balcombe. A BBC Audio production.

The concert will feature stars of the West End and Broadway, including Samantha Barks (Frozen, Les Misérables, Oliver!, Chicago), Mazz Murray (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Chicago, We Will Rock You), Julian Ovenden (Bridgerton, Downton Abbey, South Pacific), Charlie Stemp (Half a Sixpence, Hello, Dolly, Kiss Me, Kate), and Summer Strallen (Love Never Dies, The Sound of Music, Guys and Dolls). They will perform some of Elaine’s most loved songs, including some classics she recorded herself. The concert will be broadcast on Radio 2 on Sunday 4 May.

Elaine says: “Presenting ‘Elaine Paige On Sunday’ allows me to shine a light on the West End and Broadway’s best-loved shows and songs, as well as introduce my audience to new, upcoming stage productions, so I’m thrilled that Radio 2 are sharing in my love of the genre by celebrating my own 60th anniversary in musical theatre. I’m really looking forward to what promises to be a very special evening.”

Zoe says: “As a huge fan of musical theatre, it’s an honour to be a part of this celebration as we pay homage to the original Queen of the West End, the gorgeous and beyond talented, Elaine Paige.”

Visit the BBC Radio 2 ticket website for full details.

Michelle Visage – who hosts her own Radio 2 show every Friday night from 7-9pm - will also be sitting in for Elaine Paige on Sunday (1-3pm) from Sunday 2 February to Sunday 9 March.

