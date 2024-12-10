BARBIE THE MOVIE: IN CONCERT Comes to Royal Albert Hall in March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Barbie The Movie: In Concert will come to London as part of the Royal Albert Hall's Films in Concert series.

The full-length feature film will be accompanied live by the Barbie Land Sinfonietta. This all-female orchestra will be conducted by Macy Schmidt, performing both the score and beloved pop songs from the iconic soundtrack.

The performance is on Wednesday 5 March 2025.

Barbie and Ken are having the time of their lives in the colourful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land. However, when they get a chance to go to the real world, they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans.

Barbie was released in the United States on July 21. The film grossed $1.446 billion and achieved several milestones, including the highest-grossing film of 2023, the highest-grossing film ever released by Warner Bros., and the 14th-highest-grossing film of all time.

Named one of the top ten films of 2023 by the National Board of Review and the American Film Institute, Barbie received widespread critical acclaim and other accolades, including eight Academy Award nominations (among them Best Picture), winning Best Original Song for "What Was I Made For?"; the song also won the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song while the film received the inaugural Golden Globe Award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.

