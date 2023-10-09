BALLET NIGHTS Comes to Lanterns Studio Theatre This Month

Performances are October 27 - 28 at Lanterns Studio Theatre, E14.

By: Oct. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Review: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS, Gielgud Theatre Photo 1 Review: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS, Gielgud Theatre
SUNSET BOULEVARD Leads Our Top Ten West End Shows for October Photo 2 SUNSET BOULEVARD Leads Our Top Ten West End Shows for October
'I Know That I Have Something That No One Else Has in This World': Nicole Scherzinger on T Photo 3 'I Know That I Have Something That No One Else Has in This World': Nicole Scherzinger on Taking on the West End in SUNSET BOULEVARD
Initial Dates and Venues Set For LES MISERABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR World Tour Photo 4 Initial Dates and Venues Set For LES MISERABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR World Tour

BALLET NIGHTS Comes to Lanterns Studio Theatre This Month

BALLET NIGHTS Comes to Lanterns Studio Theatre This Month

BALLET NIGHTS 2023 launched with a smash-hit programme in September featuring stars from Britain's biggest ballet companies, fast-rising talent, and live music.

Programme 002 is on October 27th and 28th at LANTERNS STUDIO THEATRE at 7.30pm-9.45pm.

BALLET NIGHTS 2023 is the creation of producer and former Scottish Ballet soloist Jamiel Devernay-Laurence.

“BALLET NIGHTS is what I thought a show should always look like,” says Jamiel.  “It's the opportunity to curate many elements that go into dance  - not just classical ballet but the influence classical ballet has over other art forms.

BALLET NIGHTS gives ballet fans and new audiences a double experience: the chance to savour the crème de la crème of the ballet world as well as exciting new talent in intimate surroundings.

“September saw our vision fulfilled for a new style of dance event, and I can't wait to present our next programme filled with more star names, new names, classic works and live music.  There are two further stars at Lanterns: our Yamaha concert piano, previously owned by Sir Elton John who generously donated it to the theatre, and the theatre itself where we can offer exclusive stageside seating for an up-close-and-personal view of the action onstage.”

Constance Devernay-Laurence winner of the 2022 Critics' Circle National Dance Awards title of Outstanding Female Classical Performance:  “I'm very excited to have the opportunity of performing a new contemporary piece which has been created for me by choreographer Jordan James Bridge.  Jordan is an amazing dancer and artist and I'm having an incredible time working with him and learning a new style, a new movement and more about his vision.  It's so different for me and I can't wait to perform Jordan's piece for Ballet Nights audiences in October!”

Choreographer David Dawson on ‘Metamorphosis1: “With this work I try to create inspiration, to bring unity and focus. To help us to discover that we can continue, that we must continue. That no moment is wasted. Passion is a force for positivity. We love what we do, it defines us, and it gives us purpose.”

James and Travis of Pett|Clausen-Knight: “Ballet Nights is a dynamic platform and we're very excited to be part of it. We're thrilled to have the opportunity of sharing this powerfully challenging work in such an engaging space that is intimate yet expansive; a space that justifies the power and immense capacities of all the artists taking part.  In The Absence is a work of intensely technical physicality and we feel it fits right into Ballet Nights' ambition to give audiences a chance to experience works like this within the spectrum of UK dance.” 
 




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
DISCO INFERNO - IN CONCERT Will Embark on UK Theatre Tour in 2024 Photo
DISCO INFERNO - IN CONCERT Will Embark on UK Theatre Tour in 2024

After delighting thousands up and down the country bringing back that disco fever, Disco Inferno - In Concert will be touring the UK throughout 2024. Learn more about the show here!

2
THESE MAGIC CREATURES Comes to Scarboroughs Stephen Joseph Theatre This Month Photo
THESE MAGIC CREATURES Comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre This Month

A brand new play, These Majestic Creatures, is now in rehearsal and can be seen at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre from 20 October to 4 November 2023. Learn more about the show and find out how to get tickets ehre!

3
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is Coming to the Milton Keynes Theatre This Month Photo
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is Coming to the Milton Keynes Theatre This Month

Don't miss the Olivier Award-winning reimagined production of Jesus Christ Superstar at Milton Keynes Theatre. Catch this iconic musical with its 1970s rock score from Mon 30 Oct to Sat 4 Nov. Book your tickets now!

4
New Vic Spring 2024 Season Will Include A LEAP IN THE DARK, LADIES DOWN UNDER, and More! Photo
New Vic Spring 2024 Season Will Include A LEAP IN THE DARK, LADIES DOWN UNDER, and More!

The New Vic will open its spring season for 2024 with a play that celebrates 100 years of the radio play, before continuing its innovative partnership with award-winning circus company Upswing fusing contemporary circus with theatre for The Princess and the Pea, in a reimagining of the classic fairytale. Learn more about the full lineup here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos/Kylie Minogue Visits the Cast of I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY in Rehearsal Video
Photos/Kylie Minogue Visits the Cast of I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY in Rehearsal
Sharon Osbourne Will Make Her West End Debut With CUT THE CRAP! Video
Sharon Osbourne Will Make Her West End Debut With CUT THE CRAP!
See A Trailer For THE WHITE FACTORY At Marylebone Theatre Video
See A Trailer For THE WHITE FACTORY At Marylebone Theatre
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
SOME LIKE IT HOT

Recommended For You