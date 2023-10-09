BALLET NIGHTS Comes to Lanterns Studio Theatre This Month

BALLET NIGHTS 2023 launched with a smash-hit programme in September featuring stars from Britain's biggest ballet companies, fast-rising talent, and live music.

Programme 002 is on October 27th and 28th at LANTERNS STUDIO THEATRE at 7.30pm-9.45pm.

BALLET NIGHTS 2023 is the creation of producer and former Scottish Ballet soloist Jamiel Devernay-Laurence.

“BALLET NIGHTS is what I thought a show should always look like,” says Jamiel. “It's the opportunity to curate many elements that go into dance - not just classical ballet but the influence classical ballet has over other art forms.

BALLET NIGHTS gives ballet fans and new audiences a double experience: the chance to savour the crème de la crème of the ballet world as well as exciting new talent in intimate surroundings.

“September saw our vision fulfilled for a new style of dance event, and I can't wait to present our next programme filled with more star names, new names, classic works and live music. There are two further stars at Lanterns: our Yamaha concert piano, previously owned by Sir Elton John who generously donated it to the theatre, and the theatre itself where we can offer exclusive stageside seating for an up-close-and-personal view of the action onstage.”

Constance Devernay-Laurence winner of the 2022 Critics' Circle National Dance Awards title of Outstanding Female Classical Performance: “I'm very excited to have the opportunity of performing a new contemporary piece which has been created for me by choreographer Jordan James Bridge. Jordan is an amazing dancer and artist and I'm having an incredible time working with him and learning a new style, a new movement and more about his vision. It's so different for me and I can't wait to perform Jordan's piece for Ballet Nights audiences in October!”

Choreographer David Dawson on ‘Metamorphosis1: “With this work I try to create inspiration, to bring unity and focus. To help us to discover that we can continue, that we must continue. That no moment is wasted. Passion is a force for positivity. We love what we do, it defines us, and it gives us purpose.”

James and Travis of Pett|Clausen-Knight: “Ballet Nights is a dynamic platform and we're very excited to be part of it. We're thrilled to have the opportunity of sharing this powerfully challenging work in such an engaging space that is intimate yet expansive; a space that justifies the power and immense capacities of all the artists taking part. In The Absence is a work of intensely technical physicality and we feel it fits right into Ballet Nights' ambition to give audiences a chance to experience works like this within the spectrum of UK dance.”

