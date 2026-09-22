ArtsEd Appoints Six New Trustees

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ArtsEd, one of the UK's leading performing arts institutions, is delighted to announce the appointment of six new Trustees to its Board, effective from 01 September 2026.

The appointments come at an important moment in ArtsEd's development and form part of a wider programme of renewal under the leadership of Principal, Professor Louise Jackson, who joined the institution in July 2025. Over the past year, ArtsEd has undertaken significant work to refresh its strategic direction, strengthen its leadership capacity and reaffirm its commitment to delivering exceptional performing arts education for future generations.

On 01 September 2026, ArtsEd launched its new Strategic Plan together with a professionalised brand identity and refreshed set of organisational values: One ArtsEd, Courageous Creativity, Excellence with Care, Equity of Access and Opportunity, and Integrity and Stewardship. These values will underpin decision-making, culture and collaboration across the institution as ArtsEd enters its next chapter.

The appointment of new Trustees is a key part of this next phase of ArtsEd's development. With expertise spanning education, finance, entrepreneurship, media, human resources, arts management, governance and organisational transformation, they bring the skills and experience needed to support the delivery of the new Strategic Plan and help realise the institution's long-term ambitions.

Professor Louise Jackson, Principal of ArtsEd, said, 'The appointment of these six outstanding Trustees marks another important step in ArtsEd's evolution. Since joining the organisation last year, I have been inspired by the passion, talent and ambition of our students, staff, alumni and supporters, and by the opportunity to build on ArtsEd's remarkable heritage.

As we launch our new Strategic Plan and values, we are setting out a clear vision for our future, one that is rooted in excellence, creativity, opportunity and responsible stewardship. Abbas, Adam, Aimée, Huw, Marion and Albert each bring exceptional expertise and insight, and I am delighted to welcome them to the Board. Their collective experience will be invaluable as we work together to strengthen ArtsEd's impact, broaden access to our outstanding training and ensure we continue to prepare the next generation of artists, performers and creative leaders for success in a rapidly changing world.'

The new Trustees each bring a distinctive perspective and wealth of experience:

Marion Afoakwa is an accomplished HR leader with extensive experience in people strategy, organisational development and cultural transformation.

Adam Cross is a highly regarded education leader with extensive experience in drama education, learning partnerships and cross-sector collaboration.

Huw Davies brings a unique combination of artistic and commercial expertise from a distinguished career across the performing arts and cultural sectors.

Aimée Henderson is a senior executive and governance professional with deep expertise in organisational transformation, operations, finance and people leadership.

Abbas Kazmi is an award-winning entrepreneur, investor and education specialist with significant experience in venture capital, innovation, governance and philanthropy.

Albert Read is a leading media executive, author and business adviser, recognised for his leadership across publishing, creativity, innovation and international growth.

These appointments further strengthen the breadth of skills and perspectives represented on the ArtsEd Board. Together with the launch of ArtsEd's new Strategic Plan and values, and the recent appointments of Adam Davenport, Dean of Higher Education, and Catriona Guthrie, Director of Enterprise and External Engagement, to the executive team, they reflect the continued evolution of the organisation under Professor Louise Jackson's leadership and ArtsEd's commitment to excellence, opportunity and innovation in performing arts education.

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