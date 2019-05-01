Applications Open For National Theatre 2019 Young Technicians' Programme And Brand-new Young Makers' Programme

Applications are now open for two National Theatre free training programmes for young people aged 14-18. These programmes offer about a unique insight into the many backstage and off-stage roles in the theatre and a chance to develop technical skills with the support of top industry professionals.

Priority will be given to young people of colour and young women as we recognise these groups are currently under-represented in the field of technical theatre.

The Young Technicians' programme is now in its third year. The programme covers lighting, sound, video and stage. Alumni have now provided technical support for a range of National Theatre learning projects and some have progressed into formal training in technical theatre.

The programme runs on Wednesday evenings between October 2019 and March 2020. The Young Technicians will have the opportunity to shadow NT professionals and provide technical support to the National Theatre youth programme during the Easter and Summer holidays 2020.

This year the National Theatre launches the brand-new Young Makers' Programme. This free week-long course will take place in August and will explore the craft of production including costume and props. Young people aged 14-18 will learn practical skills and techniques used by theatre professionals and discover the vast array of offstage roles which exist in these departments.

Previous participants who took part in the Young Technician's Programme last year said:

"This is a really practical course where you get stuck in and learn things in great detail with industry professionals"

"It's really fun!"

Alice King-Farlow, Director of Learning at the National Theatre, said, "The UK's creative sector is world-leading and is the fastest growing part of the UK economy, contributing £102billion in the last year. There is huge employment growth in the sector and technical skills are in great demand for the many backstage and off-stage careers that are integral to theatre-making. We want to encourage young people who may not have considered a career in theatre to apply to this programme and discover more about the world of theatre-making through practical workshops and the opportunity to learn directly from theatre professionals".

Applications for these programmes are now open. To apply, visit the NT website.

Young Makers application deadline: Sunday 14 July

Young Technicians application deadline: Wednesday 11 September

The National Theatre is committed to diversity and ensuring that all who come here feel welcome and included. We actively encourage applications from young people of colour and young women as we recognise these groups are currently under-represented in the field of technical theatre. No prior knowledge or work experience is required to apply to this programme.





