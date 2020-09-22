Ambassador Theatre Group Suspends All Performances Through 27 November

If you have made a booking that is affected by this suspension, you do not need to do anything.

As a result of ongoing social distancing restrictions, Ambassador Theatre Group has now suspended all performances at its UK venues until Friday 27 November 2020.

If you have made a booking that is affected by this suspension, you do not need to do anything. ATG is currently contacting customers whose original tickets were for performances up to 18 October. Customers booked for remaining performances will be contacted in the week commencing 5 October.

Bookings for performances with confirmed rescheduled dates will be automatically moved to the new dates and customers will be informed accordingly. ATG is working with Producers to reschedule as many postponed shows as possible and thank you in advance for your patience. Full credit vouchers which are valid until 31 December 2021 and including all fees, or refunds, are available for all cancelled shows.

Throughout 2021 ATG has a wonderful array of productions on sale, everything from The Addams Family to Derren Brown: Showman, Waitress to Looking Good Dead, and School of Rock to My Best Friend's Wedding. You can book with complete confidence knowing that if there are any further suspensions, your new tickets will remain fully valid for further exchanges or refunds.

Read the full statement here.

