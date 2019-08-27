Almeida Theatre Announces Full Cast Announced For VASSA

There are no miracles in this world. Only those we make for ourselves.

It's 8am and a revolt is underway.

The father is dying. The son is spying. The wife is cheating. The uncle is stealing. The mother is scheming. The dynasty is crumbling.

One house. One fortune. One victor.

The cast includes Samantha Bond, Alexandra Dowling, Arthur Hughes, Daniella Isaacs, Amber James, Danny Kirrane, Kayla Meikle, Cyril Nri, Lee Ross and Sophie Wu.

Tinuke Craig's directing work includes The Color Purple (Curve, Leicester); Random/Generations (Chichester Festival Theatre); I Call My Brothers (Gate Theatre) and dirty butterfly (Young Vic). As an Assistant/Associate Director, her credits include wonder.land (National Theatre); Hamleta??and All's Well That Ends Well (RSC) anda??The Changeling (Young Vic). She was The Gate Theatre's Associate Director from 2015-2016. In 2014 she was the winner of the Genesis Future Director Award. She is an Associate Artist of HighTide, a selector for the National Student Drama Festival, an Associate of the National Youth Theatre, and an Education Associate Practitioner at the RSC. She also regularly directs at Mountview, RADA and LAMDA.

Mike Bartlett's plays for the Almeida include Albion, Game and the multi-award winning King Charles III (Olivier Award - Best New Play) which premiered at the Almeida before West End and Broadway transfers, a UK and international tour. His television adaptation of the play was broadcast on BBC Two in 2017. Other plays include Snowflake (Old Fire Station and running at the Kiln Theatre this Christmas); Wild; An Intervention; Bull (won the Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre); an adaptation of Medea; Chariots of Fire; 13; Decade (co-writer); Earthquakes in London; Love, Love, Love; Cock (Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre), Contractions and My Child Artefacts. His writing for television includes Press; Trauma; Doctor Foster and King Charles III.



Vassa is part of New Cultural Perspectives, generously supported by the The Kamini and Vindi Banga Family Trust.

The Almeida is also grateful to Cockayne - Grants for the Arts and The London Community Foundation for their kind support of this production.

