Alfie Boe Joins Sheridan Smith at Manchester at the Musicals at Co-op Live

Joining double Olivier Award winner Sheridan Smith at her ultimate Christmas party, is West End and Broadway royalty, Tony Award winner and Grammy nominee Alfie Boe OBE. Together, along with a star-studded line up, they'll be stepping into Christmas at Co-op Live, for Manchester at the Musicals on Friday 20 December 2024.

Alfie Boe is best known for his iconic portrayal of Jean Valjean in Les Misérables in the West End, on Broadway and in the 2010 25th Anniversary Concert. He is a multi-platinum selling artist, Grammy nominee, Tony award winner, and this Christmas, he is coming to town to co-host the holiday party of the year.

Joining Sheridan and Alfie are some of her exceptionally talented West End friends, including the previously announced critically-acclaimed star of stage and screen, and co-host, Samantha Barks (Disney's Frozen, Les Misérables), West End favourite John Owen-Jones (Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera), star of Wicked Alice Fearn, and the newly announced, Elesha Paul Moses (Tina Turner the Musical).

Alfie Boe said: "I'm delighted Sheridan asked me to join her and my wonderful friends for this special, one-off festive night of fun and dancing. From West End classics to Christmas classics, all set in a holiday dreamland created by Co-op Live it’s a show to get us all in the festive spirit.

If you love theatre, Christmas or are just looking for a fun night out, join us for an evening of dancing, singing and a true celebration of musicals and the festive season. I can't wait to Manchester to show us how they do Musical Theatre"

Get ready to rock around the Christmas tree to festive favourites, and enjoy some of the biggest hits from the West End stage, all performed by the brightest stars in theatre.

Expect songs from Wicked, Hamilton, Les Misérables, Jesus Christ Superstar and more, plus seasonal classics like ‘White Christmas’ and ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’, at a very special party perfect for theatre lovers, Christmas fanatics, and those looking for a unique night out with friends and family.

Join us for a fun-filled festive night like no other as Co-op Live is transformed into a winter wonderland, bringing the magic of the West End with a Manchester twist.

Manchester at the Musicals will be accompanied by the Manchester Camerata orchestra, performing holiday crackers along with songs from the world's best loved musicals. They'll be joined by performing arts students from across the North West with the Pendleton School of Theatre Choir, conducted by Nathan Jarvis.

Pendelton School of Theatre Choir has a long tradition of training North West performing arts students who go onto have incredible careers in the industry. The department, based at Pendleton Sixth Form College, has courses in Musical Theatre, Dance, Acting and Production Arts. The singers will be selected from members of the school’s choirs who perform all around the country. Pendleton is also well known for its ‘Season of Shows’ featuring fully staged musicals, dance shows and plays.

