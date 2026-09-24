Agatha Christie’s THE MOUSETRAP to Play Floral Pavilion on 75th Anniversary Tour

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Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap will play the Floral Pavilion in New Brighton from October 19–24, 2026. The engagement is the production’s only Merseyside stop on its 75th anniversary tour.

The mystery begins when a group of strangers arrives at the remote Monkswell Manor guesthouse during a snowstorm. A police sergeant brings word of a murder, and suspicion grows as the guests realize the killer may be among them.

The touring cast features Emily Laing as Mollie Ralston, Jack Hardwick as Giles Ralston, Thomas Barrett as Christopher Wren, Clare Duffy as Miss Casewell, James Peake as Mr Paravicini and Alfie Richards as Detective Sergeant Trotter. They join Nicholas Bailey as Major Metcalf and Susan Penhaligon as Mrs Boyle.

Hannah Chissick directs the tour, with lighting design by Nic Farman, casting by Denise Silvey and Myles Brown serving as resident director. Brian Fenty produces.

The Mousetrap opened in London in 1952 and continues to run at St Martin’s Theatre. Earlier this year, the West End production marked its 30,000th performance and received a Guinness World Records certificate recognizing its theatrical run.

Tickets

The Mousetrap plays the Floral Pavilion October 19–24. Tickets are available through the venue.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 02 Hrs 18 Min 11 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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