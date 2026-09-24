Agatha Christie’s THE MOUSETRAP to Play Floral Pavilion on 75th Anniversary Tour
Hannah Chissick directs the mystery’s only Merseyside stop, running October 19–24 in New Brighton.
Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap will play the Floral Pavilion in New Brighton from October 19–24, 2026. The engagement is the production’s only Merseyside stop on its 75th anniversary tour.
The mystery begins when a group of strangers arrives at the remote Monkswell Manor guesthouse during a snowstorm. A police sergeant brings word of a murder, and suspicion grows as the guests realize the killer may be among them.
The touring cast features Emily Laing as Mollie Ralston, Jack Hardwick as Giles Ralston, Thomas Barrett as Christopher Wren, Clare Duffy as Miss Casewell, James Peake as Mr Paravicini and Alfie Richards as Detective Sergeant Trotter. They join Nicholas Bailey as Major Metcalf and Susan Penhaligon as Mrs Boyle.
Hannah Chissick directs the tour, with lighting design by Nic Farman, casting by Denise Silvey and Myles Brown serving as resident director. Brian Fenty produces.
The Mousetrap opened in London in 1952 and continues to run at St Martin’s Theatre. Earlier this year, the West End production marked its 30,000th performance and received a Guinness World Records certificate recognizing its theatrical run.
Tickets
The Mousetrap plays the Floral Pavilion October 19–24. Tickets are available through the venue.
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