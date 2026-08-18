Adam Speers To Join The Old Vic's Board Of Trustees

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The Old Vic has announced the appointment of Adam Speers to the Board of Trustees. Adam is Executive Producer of ATG Productions UK, the award-winning producing and general management arm of ATG Entertainment – the world's largest live theatre company – dedicated to bringing critically acclaimed, commercially successful and creatively ambitious work to the West End, Broadway and beyond.

Adam built his early career through immersion in live performance, developing the creative and commercial instincts that now define his producing style. Before joining ATG, he produced independently and served as General Manager with Phil Mcintyre Entertainment.

Adam joined ATG Entertainment in April 2011 and leads ATG Productions UK. As Executive Producer, Adam drives decisions on which projects to pursue, oversees significant investments and steers the financial and artistic success of major productions across the globe. Throughout his career, Adam has championed inclusivity, artistic excellence, and the audience experience – nurturing new talent and supporting innovative storytelling to keep ATG at the forefront of the industry.

On his appointment, Adam said: 'As a long-term fan of The Old Vic, Rupert Goold, and his new team there including my longtime collaborator Rebecca Frecknall, I couldn't be more thrilled to have been asked to join their board. The Old Vic's role in our theatrical landscape is so important across the world, and I look forward to helping develop that from here. I cannot wait to get started.'

Simon Warshaw, Chair of The Old Vic, said: 'I am delighted to welcome Adam to The Old Vic. His deep knowledge and experience as a domestic and international producer will be a valuable addition to the Board, as we work together to celebrate Matthew Warchus' legacy and facilitate the transition of artistic directorship to Rupert Goold.'

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