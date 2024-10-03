Absolute Radio and Magic Radio Come to The London Palladium

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



November will see a star-studded line up of broadcasters, musicians, West End stars and comedians take to the iconic The London Palladium stage beginning on Saturday 16th November with the much-loved Magic of Christmas – a sure sign that the festive season has truly started. This festive extravaganza will be hosted by Magic Radio Breakfast’s Harriet Scott and Broadway star Marisha Wallace and feature performances from Gabrielle, Blue and Shaznay Lewis with more acts to be announced.

Then on Sunday audiences can enjoy not one but two shows beginning with Magic Radio’s West End Christmas. This brand-new event for 2024, which is already sold out!, brings together the biggest and brightest stars from the West End for a truly magical afternoon with all the festive feels. Taking to the stage will be everyone’s favourite singing duo Michael Ball and Alfie Boe, who will be joined by theatre star Carrie Hope Fletcher. This matinee performance will be hosted by Magic at the Musicals presenter Lucie Jones and David Hunter and we may be lucky enough to hear a little something special from the pair…!

The weekend wraps up on Sunday night with Absolute Radio Live an incredible night with comedy’s biggest stars. This year the event is co-hosted by Absolute Radio’s Jon Richardson and Matt Forde who will be introducing a line-up that includes Josh Widdicombe, Judi Love, Dara Ó Briain and Suzi Ruffell. As ever the night will raise money for a very special cause, which this year is the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital Charity. Matt Forde is an ambassador for the charity following his treatment at the hospital after his recent cancer diagnosis.

The full weekend of events at The London Palladium are as follows:



Saturday 16th November - (7:30pm) Magic of Christmas



Sunday 17th November – (3pm) Magic Radio’s West End Christmas

(7:30pm) Absolute Radio Live (in support of Royal National

Orthopaedic Hospital Charity)

Comments