Above The Stag Theatre Announces Closure

Above The Stag theatre and bar has announced its closure on social media.

In a statement issued yesterday (7 August), the LGBTQ+ venue said it was closing its doors with immediate effect. The venue stated it had "ceased trading and permanently closed its Vauxhall venue at 9:30am on Sunday August 7, 2022".

An explanatory statement is expected on 9 August. The venue warned earlier this year that it was was not renewing its lease, due to the effects of Covid.

The venue stated that all future ticket holders would be refunded in full.

Photo Credit: Above The Stag