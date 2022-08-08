Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Above The Stag Theatre Announces Closure

LGBTQ+ venue issues statement informing of immediate closure

Aug. 8, 2022  
Above The Stag theatre and bar has announced its closure on social media.

In a statement issued yesterday (7 August), the LGBTQ+ venue said it was closing its doors with immediate effect. The venue stated it had "ceased trading and permanently closed its Vauxhall venue at 9:30am on Sunday August 7, 2022".

An explanatory statement is expected on 9 August. The venue warned earlier this year that it was was not renewing its lease, due to the effects of Covid.

The venue stated that all future ticket holders would be refunded in full.

Photo Credit: Above The Stag




From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is always... (read more about this author)


