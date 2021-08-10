ANYTHING GOES Takes Over £1m at the Barbican Box Office in First Four Days After Opening

Anything Goes, starring Sutton Foster, has broken Box Office records at the Barbican and taken over £1 million at the Box Office since the show opened in London last week to universal rave five star reviews.

Night after night audiences have been on their feet, giving this multi Tony Award-winning show multiple standing ovations at every performance. Anything Goes is now playing to sell out houses, as audiences are flooding to the Barbican to witness this truly spectacular musical comedy. And due to phenomenal demand for tickets, last week the show announced a two-week extension to 31 October.

Producer Sir Howard Panter said: "We are delighted with the response at the Box Office for Anything Goes. Taking over £1 million since Thursday last week demonstrates that people really do want to be back in theatres - they have missed it so much, as we all have - and as I've said before, this show really is the perfect tonic to lift people's spirits. Our audiences go wild as soon as leading lady, Broadway legend Sutton Foster, steps onto the stage. They are then treated to over two hours of world class entertainment from our incredible cast and orchestra which includes Robert Lindsay, Felicity Kendal and Gary Wilmot."

Barbican Box Office: barbican.org.uk/whats-on/2021/event/anything-goes

Website: AnythingGoesMusical.co.uk