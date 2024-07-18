ALICE DOWN THE RABBIT HOLE Studio Cast Recording To be Released This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Center Stage Records will release of Alice Down the Rabbit Hole (Studio Cast Recording).

The album will be released digitally on all platforms on July 19, 2024, and can be pre-saved now at https://orcd.co/alicedtrh.

Metta Theatre – one of the UK's leading production companies devoted to British musical theatre – brings a brand-new original musical based on the beloved stories of Lewis Carroll. Self-involved social media addicted teen Alice falls down a YouTube rabbit hole following climate scientist Professor Rabbit who's running out of time in trying to stop the Red Queen, CEO of Red Heart Petroleum from perpetuating her latest climate atrocities. With an epic folk-pop score this show is a highly energetic and fun exploration of the climate crisis for everyone young and old.

Featuring an all-star West End cast, Alice Down the Rabbit Hole stars Rob Madge (My Son's a Queer, West End) as Professor Rabbit, Lara Denning (& Juliet, West End; Everybody's Talking About Jamie, West End) as The Red Queen, Lem Knights (Hamilton, West End), Dan Buckley (Fisherman's Friends, UK & International tour), Grace Mouat (Mean Girls, West End; The Great British Bake Off, West End), Alastair Brookshaw (A Little Night Music, The Watermill), Grace Davey and Parisa Shahmir (Fisherman's Friends, UK & International tour) as Alice. The album also introduces Darcey Fryer.

Book & lyrics by P Burton-Morgan (Sherlock Holmes & The Poisonwood, Watermill; Medusa's First Kiss, Little Angel Theatre; Madam Butterfly, UK tour; In the Willows, UK tour), with music & lyrics by Pippa Cleary (My Son's a Queer, West End; The Great British Bake Off, West End; Adrian Mole, West End), mixed and mastered by Joe & Nikki Davision for Auburn Jam and the Musical Director is Natalie Pound. Joe Davison plays keys, accordion, percussion & additional programming, Nikki Davison plays Electric guitar, Bass guitar, Saxophone, Oboe, whistle & additional programming, Jessie May Sharp plays Violin and John Gregson plays Acoustic guitar and Mandolin.

P Burton-Morgan, who in 2020 won the Writers Guild of Great Britain Award for musical theatre book writing for In the Willows says, “We're thrilled to share this album with the world - not only is it a joyous bop but it's also a playful way for people of all ages to engage with the climate crisis rooted in a sense of community and most of all hope.”

Established in 2005 by P Burton-Morgan and Motley trained Designer William Reynolds, Metta Theatre has been at the forefront of new work - with a strong focus on the development of new British musical theatre, and a commitment to highlighting climate justice and sustainability; as well as celebrating all forms of diversity.

Recent original British musicals include Sherlock Holmes and The Poisonwood (Watermill Theatre) and The Little Prince (Taunton Brewhouse.) Over the pandemic, they released a range of digital content including 5 cast albums, 7 music videos/short films and digital musical Cells (Seasons One and Two), starring Clive Rowe and Lem Knights which has had over 40,000 views across YouTube and Facebook. In December 2021 they premiered their new musical The at Southwark Playhouse, which was tragically cancelled on the morning of its rescheduled press night due to Covid.

Prior to the pandemic Metta were one of the UK's leading mid-scale touring companies – known for combining emotionally powerful performances with imaginative theatricality and striking visual style. Previous productions include their smash hit street-dance Jungle Book (Theatre Royal Windsor & UK tour), circus-musical Little Mermaid (Theatre By The Lake & UK tour) and In The Willows (Exeter Northcott & UK tour), Mouthful (Trafalgar Studios) and Arab Nights (Soho Theatre & UK tour). www.mettatheatre.co.uk

