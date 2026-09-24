ABBA VOYAGE Extends London Run to June 2027
The digital concert experience featuring Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad will perform seven shows weekly at the 3,000-capacity.
ABBA Voyage has announced that booking at ABBA Arena, London has been extended until 28 June 2027. 170,000 tickets for the world’s first concert experience of its kind have been released in this new booking period, during which the production will celebrate its fifth anniversary in May 2027.
ABBA Voyage is a unique full-scale concert experience, blurring the lines between physical and digital to bring one of the biggest pop acts of all time back to the stage. The production reunites Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad as digital versions of themselves as they appeared at their peak, performing all of their iconic hits on stage alongside a live ten-piece band inside the purpose-built ABBA Arena.
Running at approximately 100 minutes with no interval, ABBA Voyage blends state-of-the-art visual technology with a live band for a show unlike anything else in the world. The award-winning production has been seen by over 4 million people since opening in May 2022 at ABBA Arena, a bespoke 3,000-capacity venue in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, East London.
ABBA Voyage plays seven concerts a week including weekend matinees. Additional performances continue to be added regularly to meet demand and £35 tickets for 16–25 year olds are added every month.
In May 2025, ABBA Voyage marked its third London anniversary by expanding its setlist for the first time, adding additional songs including ‘Super Trouper’, ‘The Name of the Game’, ‘Money, Money, Money’ and ‘Take a Chance on Me’.
ABBA Voyage is a concert experience created by Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad. The concert is directed by Baillie Walsh and produced by Svana Gisla and Ludvig Andersson for Goldonder AB, a company founded by Conni Jonsson, Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson.
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