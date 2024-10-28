A VERY NAUGHTY CHRISTMAS Arrives In London This December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Christmas cabaret, stand-up comedy, burlesque and naughty musical theatre all rolled into one, A Very Naughty Christmas is Australia's most successful Christmas musical show and is coming to London for the very first time for Winter 2024.

For fans of SIX: The Musical, The Play That Goes Wrong, and The Book of Mormon, A Very Naughty Christmas is a spectacular, sexy, silly, naughty and hilarious take on Christmas which is strictly for over 18s only.

With a playlist of Christmas classics as you've never heard them before(!) A Very Naughty Christmas is a comedy concert packed with stand-up, skits, parodied songs, dancing, singing, burlesque and a whole bunch of silliness. Having achieved cult status with sell out shows in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne, this hit show is ready to storm the London stage

Opening at London's Southwark Playhouse Elephant on 28th November, A Very Naughty Christmas will run until mid-January with tickets on sale in July starting at £35. The show features a live band and a cast of 8 actors, with Australia's original “Bad Santa” – the actor Stephen Hirst – coming over to London for the full run of the show.

Produced by Australian outfit Woodward Productions (The Woman In Black, Jersey Boys) and exec produced by London's Glass Half Full Productions (9 to 5: The Musical, Back to the Future: The Musical), A Very Naughty Christmas is the creation of Australian theatre maestros Alex Woodward and Daniel Venz, having sold over 40,000 tickets in Australia.

Venue: Southwark Playhouse Elephant, 1 Dante Place, London, SE11 4RX

Getting There: The nearest stations are Borough and Elephant & Castle

Performance Dates & Times: 28th November – 11th January. Daily at 7.30pm.

Ticket Prices: £35. £10 Pioneers' Preview.

Box Office Link: https://southwarkplayhouse.co.uk/

Age Guidance: Strictly 18+. No under 18s will be admitted to the show.

