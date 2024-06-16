A TERRIBLE SHOW FOR TERRIBLE PEOPLE Embarks on Summer UK Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Described by Fest as "Benny Hill meets surprisingly friendly sex dungeon; delightful perverted nonsense," A Terrible Show for Terrible People is a celebration of female sexuality, desire and connection.

It's Mr. Bean if he were a sexy Asian lady.

Bonnie as our silent female protagonist takes the audience on a flirtatious journey from death to rebirth, opening a voyeuristic window into personal tragedy, triumph, and titillation. Mostly tit-illation. The show is nonverbal but fiercely interactive. The audience is willing and complicit, which is what makes A Terrible Show so compelling: as part of the audience, you're not so much watching a show, as participating in the destruction of common decency.

A Terrible Show for Terrible People was a total-sell out show at the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe. It has also won Fringiest Show at the 2023 Orlando Fringe Winter Mini-Fest, Best Comedy at the 2022 Hollywood Fringe Festival, Craziest Solo Show at the 2019 Crazy Woke Asians Solo Performance Festival and the 2023 Maverick Award Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival (previously awarded to Lily Tomlin in 2004). It has also toured in the U.S. from Second City Hollywood's Diversity in Comedy Festival to The Brick's NY Clown Theatre Festival.

Bonnie He is a clowning instructor at East West Players, the nation's premier Asian American theatre company. She has performed with Maggie Gyllenhaal, has been on a Second City Hollywood house improv team, and is a staple at the monthly Upright Citizen Brigade show, Send in the Clowns. Her biggest comedy achievement to date has been getting a high five from Will Ferrell for making a dick joke.

A Terrible Show for Terrible People is directed by director and designer Bruce Allen whose films have screened at Slamdance and Dances with Films. Bruce has directed promos for Netflix's Bridgerton and designed the titles for a multitude of Marvel movies including Avengers: Endgame. Other career highlights include VFX directing Daniel Radcliffe's acid trip sequence in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story and his undisputed creative peak; directing real cats wearing glasses and lab coats for Nestlé Purina Tidy Cats litter commercials. A long-term collaborator with Sacha Baron Cohen, he produced concept designs for Baron Cohen's characters in Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm and The Dictator, and created Kazakhstan's national anthem visuals for the original Borat.

Co-producer James Carroll has worked in television, film and digital broadcast for fifteen years across a variety of formats, from feature films, news and commercials. He has produced content for international brands including CNN, the World Health Organization, Trevor Noah, MTV, Nike, Samsung, Sony Pictures, ESPN and the Oscar Pistorius Trial Channel. He was one of the producers of the smash-hit teen comedy movie Bakgat! and its sequel. His most notable projects were a run of David Mamet's Edmond and the horror-comedy short Pinky Pinky. He is a self-identified terrible person.

Tour Schedule:

Drayton Arms Theatre

June 23 & 24 • 7:30 p.m.

Wales Millennium Centre

June 27 • 8:30 p.m.

London Clown Festival @ Soho Theatre

July 11 • 10:15 p.m.

Tickets: linktr.ee/aterribleshow

Comments

WIN TICKETS TO THE GREAT GATSBY



Dreaming of a night out on Broadway? Here’s your chance! Enter now to win a grand prize that includes: 2 tickets to any weekday performance of The Great Gatsby from 7/24-8/31

A signed Playbill to commemorate your unforgettable night.

to commemorate your unforgettable night. A fabulous merchandise package valued at $70, including a tote bag, tumbler, magnet, and keychain!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby live on stage. Enter today! Name: Your Email: View Contest Rules



