A CLASS OF YOUR OWN to Receive World Premiere at Polka Theatre

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Tangled Feet, Polka Theatre and The Culture Trust, Luton will present the world premiere of A Class of Your Own, a new production for audiences ages 8–12.

The show will premiere at Polka Theatre on October 3 and 4 before playing The Hat Factory Arts Centre in Luton on October 10.

Inspired by work with young people excluded from school, A Class of Your Own explores the things people carry as they grow up, the labels they can leave behind and what may be discovered by looking inward.

Combining physical theater with video projection, the production centers the experiences and perspectives of young people who have been excluded from mainstream education. It asks how people can express confusing, exciting or unexpected feelings without being perceived as a problem.

The production was developed through Tangled Feet’s therapeutic theater model, which engages a targeted group of young people as creative advisors over an extended period.

For the past 18 months, the company has worked with a group of 16- to 18-year-olds who share a history of attending Pupil Referral Units. Workshops, reflection, metaphor and a structured feedback process allowed their ideas and lived experiences to shape the play.

“It’s been a real pleasure to get to know and work with the Creative Advisors over the last year,” said director and Tangled Feet Co-Artistic Director Nathan Curry. “Their lived experience has made them our experts, and they’ve offered a wealth of knowledge on what it’s like to be labelled when you are young.”

“As young people go through huge changes towards the end of primary school and the start of secondary school, and their identities are under huge pressure, I think the message about the effects of labelling others and labelling yourself will be important for everyone,” Curry continued.

Tangled Feet Lead Dramatherapist Alex Ramsden said therapeutic theater centers the lived experiences of its co-creators and gives them agency over how their stories are shaped and shared.

“The audience isn’t just watching,” Ramsden said. “They’re invited to step into the world they’ve witnessed, whether through reflection or by literally entering the space of the performance. It becomes a dialogue rather than a one-way experience.”

Cast and Creative Team

The cast includes Emily Eversden, Farrell Cox, Tobias Adetula and zanni CT.

Curry directs, with Shireen Mula serving as dramaturg and writer in the room. The creative team also includes designer Amanda Mascarenhas, composer and sound designer Guy Connelly, video and lighting designer Gillian Tan, lighting associates Jodi Rabinowitz and Sam Walsh, and assistant director Louise Rose.

Debo Adebayo serves as executive producer, with production manager Pete Rikards, stage manager Adam Robertson and assistant stage manager Ruby Sevink-Johnston.

The production’s therapists are Alex Ramsden, Isatu Turay and Lerryn Whitfield. Development was supported by Jesse Bateson, Jayda Kariuki, Sarah Goddard and Jaheem Pinder.

The creative advisors are Breaze Ford, Tobi Habeeb, Zahra Kibrya, Charleigh Goucher, Eden Tallis and Aaliyah McDowald.

A Class of Your Own follows Tangled Feet’s previous productions Need a Little Help, Butterflies and Belongings. The company’s earlier work received two Offie nominations and the Fantastic for Families Audience Impact and Innovation Award.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 38 Days 02 Hrs 17 Min 09 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more UK / West End Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming