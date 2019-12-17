12 London Shows To See In 2020!

2020 is already shaping up to be an incredible year of theatre. Here are some of our picks for the best new London shows to see in the new year. Some shows are already running, some start before Christmas, and some are already on sale, so you can get booking before ringing in 2020.

What do you get if you mix Shakespeare's star-crossed lovers with the man who wrote hits for the likes of Britney Spears, Katy Perry, N'SYNC, and the Backstreet Boys? The most entertaining new musical in town! This clever romp sees Juliet embark on a new adventure, accompanied by the incredible back catalogue of mega-songwriter Max Martin.

James McAvoy is back in the West End, leading Jamie Lloyd's revival of Edmond Rostand's iconic play - McAvoy's fourth collaboration with the dynamic director. He stars as the titular big-nosed lover, in a new translation by Martin Crimp - and a very different take on the beloved tale...

The classic Julia Roberts and Richard Gere romcom has been turned into a stage musical, and now the American production is hitting the West End. It features a book by the original movie's Garry Marshall and J. F. Lawton, plus music from Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, and direction by musical theatre legend Jerry Mitchell.

Daniel Radcliffe returns to the Old Vic, where he starred in Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead in 2017, to join Alan Cumming, Jane Horrocks and Karl Johnson in a starry revival. Richard Jones will direct them in Samuel Beckett's macabre philosophical comedy, paired with Beckett's rarely seen short play Rough for Theatre II.

It's a very belated - and very welcome - transfer for The Donmar Warehouse's 2014 musical hit. Josie Rourke's super-stylish love letter to film noir and old Hollywood features a swinging score, and the 2020 run will star Hadley Fraser, Rosalie Craig, Rebecca Trehearn, and, making her West End debut, Vanessa Williams.

The story of Joe Simpson and Simon Yates's struggle for survival while scaling the perilous Andean mountain Siula Grande has long transfixed book readers and filmgoers. David Greig and Tom Morris (War Horse) find an incredibly creative new way to tell it onstage - while exploring the mentality of the climbers who risk everything.

This Tony Award-winning musical made a major star of Ben Platt, and now the talented 21-old-year Sam Tutty takes on the role of social outcast Evan, whose accidental deception leads to the kind of connection he's always wanted. The score is by La La Land and The Greatest Showman's Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

This new stage version of the DreamWorks film, about the life of Moses, features additional songs from composer Stephen Schwartz alongside classics like "When You Believe." The impressive West End company is led by Luke Brady, Liam Tamne, Christine Allado, Alexia Khadime, Debbie Kurup, Gary Wilmot, Adam Pearce, Tanisha Spring, and Silas Wyatt-Burke.

A pertinent - and very personal - new work from the celebrated playwright Tom Stoppard, exploring the changing lives of the inhabitants of the titular old Jewish quarter in Vienna in the early 20th century. Patrick Marber directs, and the cast includes Adrian Scarborough, Ed Stoppard, Dorothea Myer-Bennett, Faye Castelow, and Luke Thallon.

This contemporary musical developed a cult following on its way to Broadway, and now it's coming to London. Joe Tracz and Joe Iconis brought to stage Ned Vizzini's novel, which features a supercomputer brain chip that guides a high-school loser to drastically change his life - all in pursuit of the girl he loves.

Conor McPherson supplies a new adaptation of Chekhov's masterpiece, about repressed frustration and turbulent passions in 1890s Russia. Ian Rickson is at the helm, and the excellent cast includes Toby Jones, Richard Armitage, Ciarán Hinds, Aimee Lou Wood, Rosalind Eleazar, Peter Wight, Dearbhla Molloy, and Anna Calder-Marshall.

The Mischief Theatre team, who are enjoying a yearlong residency at the West End's Vaudeville Theatre, add to their ever-growing stable of popular comic shows. This latest venture is in partnership with magic legends Penn & Teller, and features a hapless gang of magicians presenting a charity event - with, naturally, hilarious slip-ups aplenty...

