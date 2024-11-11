101 DALMATIANS THE MUSICAL Will Transfer to London's Eventim Apollo

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following its successful UK Tour, Runaway Entertainment has announced the London transfer of 101 Dalmatians The Musical at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith for a limited six week run from Friday 18 July – Saturday 30 August 2025. Full casting for the London run os to be announced. General booking opens Tuesday 12 October at 10am.

The new musical version of Dodie Smith’s classic book, 101 Dalmatians is written by Douglas Hodge (music and lyrics) and Johnny McKnight (book), from a stage adaptation by Zinnie Harris. The director is Bill Buckhurst, with sets designed by David Woodhead, costumes designed by Sarah Mercadé and choreography by Lucy Hind. Musical supervision is from Alfonso Casado Trigo, orchestration by Jack Hopkins, the puppets are designed by Jimmy Grimes, with lighting by James Whiteside and sound design from Chris Whybrow. The musical director is Leigh Stanford Thompson, and casting director is Lucy Casson.

When fashionista Cruella de Vil plots to swipe all the Dalmatian puppies in town to create her fabulous new fur coat, there’s trouble ahead for Pongo and Perdi and their litter of adorable, tail-wagging young pups.

This classic canine caper is brought to life on stage with spectacular puppetry, show-stopping choreography, hilarious songs and irresistible puppies!

The musical continues to tour the UK until Sunday 5 January 2025 starring Faye Tozer (Glasgow, Edinburgh) and Kerry Ellis (Oxford, Brighton) as Cruella De Vil. Original production first performed at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, London in 2022.

