West End Musical Halloween and West End Musical Christmas Will Return This Season

The West End’s number one concert series will return with another season of spectacular, feel good concerts. As fans of this sell out series will know, at a West End Musical concert, you not only get incredible performances from the West End’s biggest stars, the audience also ‘become the cast’, so singing and dancing along and even dressing for the occasion is encouraged. Celebrate this Halloween and Christmas the West End Musical way!

West End Musical Halloween will be hosted by Shanay Holmes (Miss Saigon, The Bodyguard), currently Nancy in Cameron Macintosh’s Oliver! which transfers to the West End in December while West End Musical Christmas will be hosted by Trevor Dion Nicholas (Hamilton, Disney's Aladdin) currently starring in Next To Normal.

West End Musical Halloween

West End Musical have another ghoulishly good evening in store for musical theatre lovers! This Halloween a cast of the West End’s biggest stars will once again be haunting audiences at the Lyric Theatre with a third instalment of the sell-out concert of freakishly fun show tunes from the darker side of musicals such as Sweeney Todd, Little Shop Of Horrors, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, The Phantom Of The Opera, Hadestown and Beetlejuice! Get ready to sing and dance and see a host of tricks and treats at this Spooktacular celebration! It’s going to be a SCREAM!

West End Musical Christmas

And, in December, the biggest festive celebration for musical theatre lovers returns to the Lyric Theatre just in time for Christmas. A cast of the West End’s biggest stars will be getting audiences well and truly in the festive mood with an all singing, all dancing extravaganza! Expect a festive feast of heart-warming classics and musical theatre crackers building into an all-out Christmas party!

Get ready to sing and dance along and for some extra special gifts at this seasonal celebration. Have yourself a very ‘musical’ Christmas!

The cast for both concerts is to be announced. Both West End Musical concerts are brought to you by the award-winning producers (Black British Theatre Awards, Best Producer 2021 and Best Musical Production 2021) of West End Musical Celebration, West End Musical Brunch, West End Musical Drive In, West End Musical Love Songs and Musical Con, the world’s biggest musical theatre fan convention.





