WHEELING SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA ANNOUNCES FALL CHAMBER SERIES at Oglebay Wilson Lodge Glessner Ballroom

This three concert series will be performed at Oglebay Wilson Lodge Glessner Ballroom on September 13, October 11 and November 8.

(WSO Press Release)

(Wheeling, WV) Wheeling Symphony Orchestra (WSO) announces its fall concert chamber music series, WesBanco presents SoundBites. This three concert series will be performed at Oglebay Wilson Lodge Glessner Ballroom on September 13, October 11 and November 8 with two performances: 1:30 brunch and 6:30 dinner. Each concert will feature a specialty cocktail and a three course meal. Concerts will be limited in seating with social distancing rules in place for audiences and musicians.

"During these unprecedented times, the thing that I have missed the most is performing with the musicians of the Wheeling Symphony for our beloved audience," says Music Director John Devlin. "These challenges have forced us to be innovative, and we are very excited to announce our reimagining of what our concerts can look like during these times of social distancing. We present: Soundbites!"

This series of three concerts will bring the traveling to you as the WSO takes you on journeys both musical and culinary. We have teamed up with Thomas Raymond, Executive Chef at Oglebay, to design these experiences that we know you will love. Each concert will guide you in a different way with music selections from around the world paired with culinary delights from each nation. We are offering two types of concerts: brunch and dinner! Whichever you choose, we know you will love the dynamic performances.

Prior to his appointment as the ninth music director of the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra, Devlin created innovative concert experiences including his time as founder and Artistic Director of Gourmet Symphony out of Washington D.C. where he paired world-class musicians with legendary chefs. The Washington Post hailed these projects as "refreshingly unfamiliar" events that deliver "a new audience for classical music."

"We are excited to embark on this experiment with you," adds Devlin. "It brings me great joy to reinvigorate the ideas that I developed from my time as the Artistic Director of Gourmet Symphony. Our audiences there loved these hybrid events where all five senses are truly engaged. We hope that you will as well, and we can't wait to see you this fall."

In addition to the artistic innovation, the WSO is working with Oglebay and health officials to make sure these events follow safety guidelines. "We have been working hard to find safe ways for our musicians to reconnect with our audiences in live performance," says Interim Executive Director, Betsy Delk. "By reducing seating capacity and following guidelines for face coverings, social distancing and other safety protocols, we are able to offer world-class entertainment in a safe environment close to home."

Prior to each concert, subscribers can opt into our SoundBites Plus program which entitles patrons access to an Amuse-Bouche reception, sponsored by Jeremy and Jane McCamic. Patrons will have the chance to talk to John Devlin and musicians from the WSO and get the dish before the concert begins.

Be sure to watch for additional announcements including our spring subscription series, WSO on the GO concerts, and Symphony on Ice. Soundbite subscription packages are on sale to 2019-2020 subscribers. Single tickets and new subscriber sales will be available on August 17, 2020. For ticket pricing and subscription packaging, visit wheelingsymphony.com or call 304-232-6191. More information is available at wheelingsymphony.com .

SoundBites concert series is presented by WesBanco and is generously supported by sponsors: Lea Ridenhour & Eriks Janelsins, Jonathan & Jessica Bedway, and Visiting Angels.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

SoundBites Series:

Sunday, September 13, 2020

American Journey

Montgomery, Jessie Starburst

Hailstork, Adolphus Variations on "Swing Low Sweet Chariot"

*World Premiere*

Copland, Aaron Appalachian Spring

Walker, George Lyric for Strings

We will first take you on "An American Journey," starting in New York, traveling down through Virginia, into Pennsylvania and ending in Washington DC. The featured work will be Aaron Copland's Appalachian Spring. We will present the world premiere of a living composer, Adolphus Hailstork, and his heartfelt piece for string orchestra Variations on Swing Low Sweet Chariot. Also on the program are pieces by American composers Jessie Montgomery and George Walker.

Sunday, October 11, 2020

European Expedition

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Marriage of Figaro Overture

Rimsky-Korsakov, Nikolai Flight of the Bumblebee

Greig, Edvard In the Hall of the Mountain King

Humperdinck, Engelbert Hansel and Gretal Prelude

Brahms, Johannes Symphony no. 2, mvt I

Debussy, Claude Prélude à l'après-midi d'un faune

*All works arranged by Iain Farrington*

We fly over the Atlantic for our "European Expedition" and explore a series of arrangements by the British composer Iain Farrington. Farrington has spent years arranging masterpieces by other composers into versions that are playable by smaller orchestras of approximately 15 members. We will present favorites by composers such as Mozart, Grieg, Brahms, Debussy, and others.

Sunday, November 8, 2020

Global Celebration

Piazzolla, Astor Tango No. 2 (Canyengue)

Takemitzu, Toru Toward the Sea II (Umi e II)

Barbara O'Brien, alto flute & Fran Duffy, harp

Shostakovich, Dmitri String Quartet no. 8

Chevalier de Saint-Georges Violin Concerto in C op. 3/2

Rachel Stegeman, violin

The final concert of the series is a "Global Celebration" and our own WSO musicians will take center stage. Our adventure begins in Argentina, with a rousing work by the king of tango, Astor Piazzolla. We will then head to Japan and hear a haunting concerto for solo alto flute and harp by the legendary Toru Takemitsu, featuring WSO principals Barbara O'Brien (flute) and Fran Duffy (harp). Now traversing west, we arrive in Russia, where we will experience the wrenching music of Dimitri Shostakovich in his String Quartet no. 8, arranged for string orchestra. Then, we turn our attention back to Europe and explore the work of a relatively unknown but brilliant French composer from the Classical period, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, in a concerto for solo violin played by WSO Concertmaster Rachel Stegeman.



JOIN THE CONVERSATION

#wheelingsymphony

Facebook.com/wheelingsymphony

Twitter: @WSOrchestra

Instagram: wheelingsymphonyorchestra

ABOUT THE SYMPHONY

Wheeling Symphony Orchestra

Your Community, in Concert

Celebrating over 90 years of serving the Ohio Valley with great live orchestral music. From subscription concerts and holiday spectacular events to chamber series and educational concerts, the Wheeling Symphony provides world-class musical entertainment throughout the Ohio Valley. Lead by Music Director John Devlin, the WSO continues to be the smallest city in the US to support a symphony of this size and caliber.

Shows View More West Virginia Stories Related Articles