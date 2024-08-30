Selah Theatre Project to Present Original Play RUTH'S TEA ROOM

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Selah Theatre Project, in collaboration with Laurel Ridge Community College, is thrilled to announce the premiere of the upcoming original play "Ruth's Tea Room," crafted by local playwright Bleu Do'zia. Drawing from a decade of gathering stories and memories from Winchester's renowned Black-owned business, Do'zia weaves reimagined tales with Azi Wells' poignant narrative revisiting Ruth's Tea Room for one last time, invoking nostalgia among viewers.

Azi Wells, a prodigal daughter of a small town, returns home to bid farewell to the place that granted her freedom. Upon entering Ruth's Tea Room, she encounters memories that have resurfaced to bid adieu to this inclusive space. Each story reveals the highs and lows of Ruth's, its impact on the community and its residents.

Based on a genuine historic site in Winchester, this dramatization breathes life into one undeniable truth - Ruth's Tea Room welcomed everyone with open arms. Immerse yourself in a journey exploring grief, love, and the power of community through a captivating display of theatrical artistry with Selah Theatre Project. The talented cast includes Pamela Foster, Peter Hibl, Eric Ibarra, Eric Lee Santiful, Joanna Schilling, and Ariel Scott, with Bleu Do'zia taking on the role of Azi Wells and Joanne Thompson as Ms. Vivienne.

Audiences are invited to participate in post-show discussions with the cast and crew, delving into the play's themes and artistic process to deepen the theatrical experience, foster connections, and understanding. Art exhibition "The Brokenness of Grief and Time" featuring artist Maddie Jaques, will be on display during the run of the show. Opening Night Reception at 6pm on September 13th.

Save the dates for an unforgettable evening of storytelling, community, and reminiscence at "Ruth's Tea Room". This exceptional production will be showcased from September 13-15 & 20-21 at Laurel Ridge Community College in Middletown, Virginia. Dinner Theatre Version on September 21st at Wayside Inn & Larrick's Tavern at 7pm.

