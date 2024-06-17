THE OUTSIDERS, STEREOPHONIC, HELL'S KITCHEN & MORE TAKE HOME TONY AWARDS - THE COMPLETE LIST!

STEEL MAGNOLIAS Comes to West Virginia Public Theatre This Month

Performances run June 27 – 30 at Canady Creative Arts Center.

By: Jun. 17, 2024
STEEL MAGNOLIAS Comes to West Virginia Public Theatre This Month
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Steel Magnolias comes to West Virginia Public Theatre this month. Performances run June 27 – 30 at Canady Creative Arts Center.

LATEST NEWS

STEEL MAGNOLIAS Comes to West Virginia Public Theatre This Month
MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2 Will Embark on a New Tour This Year
FOOTLOOSE Comes to Theatre West Virginia in July
The Contemporary American Theater Festival Reveals July 2024 Season

“Steel Magnolias” is a touching dramedy filled with colorful women, hilarious repartee and verbal collision sure to move and entertain audiences. These complex Southern women, described by the playwright as “delicate as magnolias but as tough as steel,” navigate good times and bad together at Truvy’s beauty salon.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

 

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.



Videos