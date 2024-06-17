Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Steel Magnolias comes to West Virginia Public Theatre this month. Performances run June 27 – 30 at Canady Creative Arts Center.

“Steel Magnolias” is a touching dramedy filled with colorful women, hilarious repartee and verbal collision sure to move and entertain audiences. These complex Southern women, described by the playwright as “delicate as magnolias but as tough as steel,” navigate good times and bad together at Truvy’s beauty salon.

