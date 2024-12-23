MASTERWORKS III: Nature. Beauty. Comes to the Capitol Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Masterworks III: Nature. Beauty. is coming to the Capitol Theatre in Wheeling, WV in February. The event is on Saturday, February 8, 2025 at 2:00pm.

In West Virginia, people treasure the fact that the physical landscape has provided so much and is so beautiful. It is a point of pride that in 2020, New River Gorge became the country’s newest national park.

This performance pays homage to the landscape of the state with Foggy Moon over the Gorge by West Virginia-based composer Matt Jackfert, a work inspired by the natural beauty found in New River Gorge. In addition, we welcome Utah Symphony Concertmaster Madeline Adkins to perform The Maze, a tribute to the Canyonlands National Park in Utah. The performance will end with Tchaikovsky’s beloved Symphony No. 4.

