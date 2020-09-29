LIVE ON OLDE MAIN WITH ALONDRA at Alban Arts Center

A Rock and Roll Live Stream Fundraising Event

Alondra JohnsonALBAN ARTS CENTER

The COVID-19 pandemic has struck an incredible blow to West Virginia's economy, forced numerous businesses to shutter prematurely, and left many wondering if they will still have jobs once the dust settles. Among the casualties most affected were the Arts, as their ability to bounce back largely depends on being able to produce shows live on stage to packed crowds - something that even the most optimistic of individuals don't see happening within the next six months.

Local theatres have struggled to find ways to generate revenue and maintain interest during the pandemic, experimenting with the use of live streaming shows or producing pre-recorded skits available to view online for minimal fees. While these experimental approaches to theatre have yielded great results - Alban Art Center's recent production of Alice in Wonderland was a fantastic example of green screen innovation with actors incorporating masks as part of their costumes - businesses are still struggling.

Enter Alondra Johnson, a 15-year-old singer/guitarist/songwriter from West Virginia.

Alondra is no stranger to the stage, growing up performing and volunteering at the Alban Arts Center, where her love of the Arts eventually led her to becoming a musician. Alondra's skill as a musician has grown exponentially throughout the past few years as she studied at the Berklee College of Music summer programs and learned from the guidance of several regional and national guitarists.

Instead of allowing the despair of the pandemic destroy her passion for the Arts, Alondra choose to gather up a few well known local musicians - John Inghram and Alasha Al Qudwah - and organize a Classic Rock Live Stream Fundraiser for the Alban Arts Center.

Since Alondra first stepped foot on stage at seven years old, the Alban Arts Center has helped her grow confidence in not only her acting and singing, but herself.

"I was basically raised at the Alban. Ever since I was 7 years old I've taken just about every class their Arts Academy had to offer. It helped me over come stage fright and public speaking along with growing my love to be on stage," explained Alondra.

"I used to do theatre but my interest in what happens in the pit kept growing and it helped me become a musician. The Alban Theatre to me is home - or my home away from home - and I honestly don't think I'd be who I am, or who I'm growing into, without the Alban and other local theatre companies"

Alondra felt the need to give back to the community that had given her so much.

"When COVID- 19 hit around March I started to notice how it was affecting local theatres and even local artists. I knew that money wasn't coming in as fast and as easy as it was pre-covid, along with no live theatre or music," explained Alondra.

"I knew I wanted to try and give back to the community and the Alban since that's home to me and as a 15 year old the only way I knew how to was to put on a live stream fundraiser concert hoping that would help the Alban get the support they need. "

Thankfully when Alondra reached out to other local musicians they were quick to join her cause and volunteer their skills. Joining Alondra for this night of classic rock will be:

John Inghram

John Inghram, a local staple of the Arts, having performed with the legendary jazz pianist Bob Thompson, the Appalachian jam band Fletcher's Grove, and with bluegrass master Jonny Staats.

Alasha Al Qudwah

Alasha Al Qudwah, who has garnered a reputation as one of the finest violinists in the state and has been seen anywhere from Live on the Levee with her former band Qiet to small scale solo shows and collaborations with other well known Appalachian artists.

"I hope that this is something that families can enjoy and bond over together, no matter their age," said Alondra.

"I also hope that this can help people take their mind off these unprecedented times and let the good times roll!"

The live stream rock concert will feature covers of songs made popular by Led Zeppelin, Cream, Pink Floyd, Jimi Hendrix, The Cars, and more! The live stream will begin at 7:00 PM on Friday, October 2nd, 2020. You can purchase tickets online through Alban Arts Center for $10.00

Shows View More West Virginia Stories Related Articles