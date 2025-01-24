Hugh Panaro, Scarlett Strallen, and Dee Roscioli Will Perform Broadway Songs With Wheeling Symphony Orchestra

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra will perform Bravo Broadway! at the Capitol Theatre in March. The performance is set for Friday, March 21, 2025 at 7:30 pm.

The WSO will transport the audience straight to 42nd Street with Bravo Broadway!, a lively performance uniting three Broadway talents with the WSO for an evening of theatrical hits.

Featuring Broadway stars Hugh Panaro (The Phantom of the Opera), Scarlett Strallen (Mary Poppins), and Dee Roscioli (Wicked), these three Broadway veterans will join forces to wow the crowd with live renditions from all your favorite musicals.

