FROZEN JR Performed by the CHILDREN'S THEATRE OF CHARLESTON Open Tonight at the CHARLESTON LITTLE THEATER

Tonight is the opening night for Children Theatre of Charleston's (CTOC) magical production of Disney's Frozen Jr!

Get your tickets quick as CTOC will only be performing the show for one weekend at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Little Theater located at 200 Civic Center Drive, Charleston, WV 25301. Show times are as follows:

Friday, December 13th, 2019 - 7:00 PM

Saturday, December 14th, 2019 - 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM

Sunday, December 15th, 2019 - 2:00 PM.

Frozen Jr, based off the hit Disney movie released in 2013, tells the story of two sisters - Elsa and Anna - the two princesses of Arendelle. After discovering that Elsa has uncontrollable powers, the King isolates her within the castle walls, where she lives in fear of her power and others. After the untimely death of their parents, Elsa cuts off all contact with Anna and the outside world. On the morning of her 21st birthday, Elsa agrees to open the castle gates as she is crowned Queen. Unfortunately, not all goes as planned, leaving Elsa an outcast, and Anna on a desperate quest to save her sister.

Tickets are $15.00 for adults and $10.00 for students and can be purchased at the door before the show begins. For more information you can contact CTOC at: http://www.ctoc.org/contact





