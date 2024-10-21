DISNEY JR. LOVE ON TOUR: LET'S PLAY Comes to the Capitol Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Disney Jr. Live On Tour: Let's Play comes to The Capitol Theatre on October 30, 2024 at 6:00 PM. Ages 1 year and up require ticket.

Mickey is getting ready for the biggest playdate ever at the Clubhouse with all his favorite pals including Minnie and Goofy, the Puppy Dog Pals, Ginny and Bitsy from “SuperKitties” and Ariel from “Disney Jr.’s Ariel,” but mysterious weather keeps interrupting the fun. Can Team Spidey from “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends” find out who is behind this and help save the playdate?

Disney Jr. Live On Tour: Let's Play VIP Package

Includes:

-One (1) Premium Ticket To The Show

-Admission To The VIP Pre-Party Interactive Experience*

-Character Greeting With Mickey, Minnie & Spidey Before The Show**

-One (1) VIP Party Pass & Tote Bag

-Snacks & Refreshments

-On-Site VIP Experience Host

