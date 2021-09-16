Catch the Full-Length, One-Woman Play, YOU MIGHT AS WELL LIVE at the ALBAN ARTS CENTER, This Weekend!

This unique, one-woman performance piece will be performed for two nights only at the Alban Arts Center. Written by Glenn Griffin and presented by The Dorothy Parker Project, You Might As Well Live stars Susan Marrash-Minnerly as Dorothy Parker as she looks back on her life on the eve of her death. With only two performances this weekend, you don't want to miss this fantastic production!

Show: You Might As Well Live

Performance Dates and Times: September 17th and 18th, 2021 at 7:00 PM

Theater: The Alban Arts Center

Location: 65 Olde Main Plaza, St. Albans WV 25177

Tickets: $15.00 for Adults, $10.00 for Seniors and Students

More Information: Visit the http://www.albanartscenter.com/

Full Press Release Below:

"Thirty years ago, actor Susan Marrash-Minnerly and playwright Glenn Griffin created a performance piece about the sharp-tongued wit Dorothy Parker, the toast of

Prohibition Era New York and Hollywood. Five years of research, writing, rewriting, and test performances yielded a good, solid piece of theatrical and literary art-the full-length, one-woman play You Might As Well Live.

Ms. Marrash-Minnerly has performed You Might As Well Live at Third Eye Repertory (NYC); Charlotte Repertory Theatre, Charlotte Writer's Club, Borders Books and Music, Friends of the Library of Queens College, River Hills Women's Club (all Charlotte, NC); and Converse College (Spartanburg, SC), and West Virginia StateUniversity, Institute, WV. Then, because life happens, "Dottie" took a 20+ year sabbatical. But, along with live theatre, she is back in all of her sardonic glory!

You Might As Well Live which explores our deepest desire to leave a mark on this world and discover what our legacy will be. On the eve of her death, and determined to be remembered as more than the creator of such quips as "The overseas crossing was so rough, the only thing I could keep on my stomach was the first mate" Dorothy takes a pilgrimage through her own past. She rambles on to the ghost of her old friend Robert Benchley about such subjects as the bastardization of literature in the 1960's, her hatred of Hemingway, and the joy she gets in knowing her long life is finally nearing an end. In a journey paced with quick wit and a biting tongue, she sets out to make her mark on the literary scene of 1930's New York City. From writing copy at Vogue magazine to theatrical reviews at Vanity Fair, becoming an original member of the infamous Algonquin Round Table, to scripting such Hollywood classics as A Star Is Born, we watch as Dorothy climbs the ladder of success, fighting for acclaim and recognition as a female author in a male-dominated world. She writes to escape her life only to discover that's what her writing became."