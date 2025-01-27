Capathia Jenkins Brings SHE'S GOT SOUL! to the Capitol Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



She’s Got Soul! will be performed at the Capitol Theatre in April. The performance is set for Friday, April 25, 2025 at 7:30 pm.

Wheeling Symphony Orchestra will bring back WSO favorite Capathia Jenkins for She’s Got Soul!, a love letter to the women of soul and R&B. Those who loved Capathia’s performance in Aretha: A Tribute in 2019 and The Ladies of the Great American Songbook in 2022 will rejoice to hear that the evening’s list of covers will include songs by Whitney Houston, Gladys Knight, Chaka Khan, Adele, and many others.

Subscriptions for the 2024-2025 season are on sale now. To purchase single tickets, click here. Contact the WSO box office at boxoffice@wheelingsymphony.com or 304-232-6191 to learn more.

