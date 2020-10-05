CHRISTMAS SHORTS Auditions This Weekend at The Children's Theatre Of Charleston!

Auditions availble for actors, singers, and musicians.

Children's Theatre of Charleston (CTOC) is holding auditions for children aged 8 to 18 for their upcoming production Christmas Shorts. Positions are available for actors, musicians, and vocalists with auditions being held outside at the CTOC Rehearsal Space located at 115 Spring Street in Charleston, WV on October 10th, 2020 from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM and October 11th, 2020 from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM. For the safety of everybody involved, interested parties must sign up for an audition spot. There will be no walk-ins allowed.

You can view audition details and sign up for an audition spot by clicking here.

Christmas Shorts will be a filmed one-act production, available for streaming in December. CTOC is taking all necessary precautions to ensure the health and safety of the cast members and production team, including keeping groups to a minimum, the use of masks whenever possible, and filming the production outside/in large venues.

Christmas Shorts is made up of short skits, monologues, and musical numbers. Stories cover a wide range of subjects including Elves destroying Santa's gift bag, sports commentary on the 845th annual Reindeer Games, the North Pole News, a soap opera, Christmas-themed commercials, and a holiday quiz show involving Scrooge, Tiny Tim, and the Ghost of Christmas Future.

Cast members will not only get to act in this production but also participate in the musical numbers both vocally and with the use of instruments. You do not need to be able to sing or play an instrument to audition, there are speaking only roles available.

CTOC is asking those who wish to audition vocally to bring a prepared piece and those auditioning with an instrument to please come prepared with their own instrument.

Christmas Shorts will be Directed by Jennifer Anderson, with Grant Edwards serving as Musical Director, and Natasha Allen as Assistant Director.

Show: Christmas Shorts

Audition Location: CTOC Rehearsal Space. 115 Spring St, Charleston, WV 25302.

Audition Dates & Times: Saturday, October 10th, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM and Sunday, October 11th, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Age Range: 8 to 18 years old.

Audition Types Available: Reading, Vocalists, and Instrumental.

Audition Preparations: If auditioning vocally, please come prepared with a performing piece. If auditioning with an instrument, you must provide your own instrument.

Where to sign up for audition spots: http://www.ctoc.org/auditions

More Information: ctoc@ctoc.org

